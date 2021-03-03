'I'll keep going' vows headstone restorer after council seeks legal advice

Brian McIntyre says he'll continue restoring graves whatever the outcome of NCC's legal investigation.

A volunteer headstone restorer is undaunted by a challenge to his work at Nelson's historic cemetery.

Brian McIntyre and his team of volunteers spend their mornings at Wakapuaka Cemetery.

Over two and a half years, they’ve cleaned and restored headstones, some dating back 150 years. They also maintain the sprawling site, including weeding graves and mowing the grass.

However, the Nelson City Council (NCC) has sought legal advice to determine whether volunteers can work on monuments where family could not be contacted. They have also expressed concerns about McIntyre's methods.

READ MORE:

* Volunteers bring tales of the dead to life at historic Nelson cemetery

* Plastic not so fantastic in Nelson cemeteries

* Final resting places of Nelson's nearly-forgotten characters restored



“Council staff ... felt [lawyers], especially for graves from before 1900, would ensure the advice we are giving the group is correct,” said NCC group manager for community services Andrew White.

McIntyre said the graves’ age meant most relatives of the deceased were either long dead, or unaware their ancestors were buried at the cemetery.

McIntyre had placed ads in the newspaper and posted on Facebook asking people to get in touch if they wanted their family headstones left untouched. This usually resulted in more people asking for long-dead relatives graves to be shown a little love, he said.

However, White said not everyone was happy.

Brian McIntyre Brian McIntyre consulted professionals before embarking on restoration work at the Wakapuaka Cemetery, he said. However, NCC and a stone mason have cast doubt on his methods.

“The complaints have related to the group touching family memorials after they had been asked not to, the quality of the work, and health and safety issues. Historic headstones have been inadvertently damaged and the cleaning methods being used may work well in the short term but can result in a faster decline of a headstone overall.”

McIntyre denied any damage had been done. He had fielded just one complaint so far, he said.

“One lady complained, when we showed her what we’d done she was quite happy.

“We have received heartfelt thanks from family members when they have seen what we have done to their headstones.”

New Zealand Master Monumental Masons Association president Lisa Morton had met with the volunteers via Zoom.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Pat Kenny, Marg Farrelly, Dianne Scott, Brian McIntyre, Colin McNabb and Jacqui Waimotu care for the grounds at the historic cemetery.

“I think what the group are doing is awesome,” Morton said. “Our cemeteries are our past, but very much our future as well, and Brian and his team are doing a fantastic job on the whole.”

However, Morton had concerns about some of his methods. Painting sandstone monuments trapped moisture, pushing paint from the surface, she said. Tile grout and adhesive was not a recognised repair method, while erecting fallen headstones was a job for a qualified tradesperson to meet national standards. The group also risked damage by water blasting soft stone memorials, she said.

McIntyre rejected some of Morton’s claims, saying he had not water blasted memorials, nor used tile adhesive. Old photos showed many of the sandstone monuments were originally painted, he added.

He had been meticulous, consulting a variety of professionals before carrying out work, including a stone mason and funeral director, he said.

The volunteers were driven by a love of history and a desire to keep the memories of long-dead Nelsonians alive, McIntyre said. “We have given respect to those interred here.”

McIntyre asked for complaints to be directed to him via his Facebook page, TOSI Friends of the Wakapuaka Cemetery

He was undaunted by the challenge to his work.

“I’ll keep going. You’ll get a scoop for the front page, me in handcuffs with a police escort.”

White said the NCC's senior management team will discuss the legal advice before going back to the volunteers.

“We remain hopeful that we can work with the volunteers in a way that ensures this historic cemetery is protected and maintained, while respecting the rights and views of people whose family members are buried at Wakapuaka.”