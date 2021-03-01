Linton soldiers used drugs to escape life's struggles, court hears

Corporal Grayson Kingsley Ian Wright pleads guilty to using, supplying and procuring MDMA charges at Linton Military Camp.

Soldiers have choked up detailing how they turned to drugs to escape their lives but were too afraid to seek help from the Defence Force.

At a court martial at Linton Military Camp on Monday, Corporal Nicholas Paul Davenport, 29, and Corporal Grayson Kingsley Ian Wright, 27, pleaded guilty to multiple occasions of supply, use and procurement of MDMA in 2017 and 2018.

Davenport also pleaded guilty to multiple occasions of drug use and supply involving MDMA, cannabis and cocaine.

Both men apologised to their unit, combat service support battalion, and spoke of how they had found new ways to work through personal problems with support services.

READ MORE:

* Police battling drug supply in Queenstown seize MDMA, LSD and cash

* Woman admits she assisted dealer to import meth into NZ

* Infantry soldiers plead not guilty to assault in Linton Military Camp barracks



Maxine Jacobs/Stuff Corporal Nicholas Paul Davenport, 29, pleads guilty to for using, supplying and procuring MDMA, attempting to procure cocaine, and assisting the procurement of cannabis.

Wright told the court he had been struggling with relationship issues and family problems when he began to use MDMA in July 2018.

He learned from a young age to silently struggle through his problems.

“I tried to work through it by taking drugs and looking at myself from a different light ... trying to get through it.

“I just wanted the pain to stop.”

It quickly followed that he purchased 50 pills which he shared with other service members including Davenport.

When Wright approached a military psychologist he was told not to incriminate himself, or his command and military police would be informed of his activity.

Wright said this led him to continue hiding his offending rather than seek professional help.

Davenport said he experienced the same response.

Supplied Two soldiers have pleaded guilty to drugs charges involving MDMA at a Linton Military Camp court martial. (File photo)

“I was torn,” Davenport said. “I wanted to come clean about everything, but I didn't want to disrupt the one thing that was good in my life [my job].”

Prosecutor Colonel Craig Ruane said as military staff, defence psychologists were bound to report offences. In these cases it was possible for medical officers to assist drug abusers while criminal investigations were underway.

Addressing the court, Davenport said there was no excuse for his involvement with cocaine, cannabis and MDMA, but his mental health at the time of his offending was so low his barriers to reject the drugs were gone.

After the death of his brother, a broken relationship, a deployment in Iraq and attempts to seek support with limited success, Davenport's strength to resist had waned when he visited family in Auckland over Christmas 2017.

“I wasn’t thinking straight. I was feeling a lot of my guards were down.

“Everything that came after that was the floodgates opening.”

In a text found on Davenport’s phone, he told an associate “the drugs I had last night made me fall in love with the world”.

Davenport used and supplied MDMA on multiple occasions to former service members, including dismissed former soldier Kasey Tapara, between 16 December 2017 and 31 August 2018, and attempted to procure cocaine and cannabis in Auckland in March 2018.

The court martial continues.