Wellington moves into restricted fire season after vegetation blazes

Anyone wanting to light an outdoor fire must now apply for a permit after Wellington moved into a restricted fire season on Monday.

The change in season came into effect at 9am, and includes the Kāpiti Coast, Porirua, Wellington City and Hutt Valley.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Craig Cottrill​ said the move comes after a number of vegetation fires recently, including one accidentally started by fireworks in Mākara earlier this month, which took two days to put out.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said there was also a vegetation fire in Queen Elizabeth Park in Paraparaumu on Wednesday, as well as five fires around Wellington and two in Hutt Valley last week.

“The ground is getting drier and fire danger has increased,” Cottrill said.

“The dry vegetation acts as fuel for a wildfire, meaning if a wildfire did start it could spread very quickly.”

Anyone wanting to light an outdoor fire would need to apply for a permit and follow the conditions listed on their permit.

“Apply for your fire permit if you’re planning an outdoor fire – it’s easy, just go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the instructions.

“There is a lot of fire safety advice there to help you reduce the risk of a fire starting or getting away on you,” he said.

Using a gas or charcoal barbecue and have a hangi or umu is still allowed.