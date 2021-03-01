Man survives a week by sipping water from a stream after being seriously injured in 100-metre fall

David Jensen, 61, survived for a week sipping on water from a creek after a 100m fall in Lake Coleridge.

A badly injured tramper survived for a week sipping water from a creek, his only food eaten by a possum, after he slipped and fell 100 metres down a cliff in a remote part of Canterbury.

David Jensen, 61, set out from the Lake Coleridge area on February 20 on a four-day tramp through the Mungo Pass to Hokitika.

The trip went badly wrong on the first day when he fell on loose rock and tumbled down a steep cliff, leaving him with a fractured spine, head injuries and several other fractured bones.

Despite his injuries, Jensen managed to drag himself to a nearby stream, where he lay for a week awaiting help.

On Saturday, seven days after he set out, Jensen was found by search and rescue volunteers who had flown from both Canterbury and the West Coast to scour his planned route.

Garden City Helicopters crewman and paramedic Tom Hyland told Stuff New Zealand Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) had about 30 minutes of fuel left in their helicopter when somebody spotted what appeared to be a body at the bottom of a ravine.

Hyland said a team initially went in with a longline – a rescuer attached to a winch rope – to retrieve him but found he was conscious, so called for a rescue helicopter.

Garden City Helicopters Christchurch man David Jensen was airlifted by rescuers to Unknown Hut near the Wilberforce River.

“I would personally describe this incident as an incredible test of human strength and survival, an unbelievable stroke of luck, and a huge challenge of mental and physical fortitude,” Hyland said.

Jensen, from Christchurch, was only able to muster a few words, Hyland said, when they arrived at Unknown Hut near the Wilberforce River where the LandSAR rescue team had moved him.

“All the details we got was a very unwell gentleman in his 60s who had been missing [for] a week ... we rocked into the hut and he was being cared for and remarkably he was still talking.

“He said some rocks had come unstuck that he was holding onto and that he’d slipped and the rocks had rolled over the top and he’d slipped down.

“He was so emaciated and his injuries were severe, and it was just incredible that he was still ticking along and holding on seven days later.”

Hyland said it was “miraculous” the LandSAR team spotted him, and that

it appeared Jensen would not have survived “too much longer” if he had not been found when he was.

Jensen told his rescuers he lay beside the stream for a week, sipping water to sustain himself, while all the food from his pack was eaten by a possum.

It is believed he did not have a personal locator beacon with him.

Jensen was taken to Christchurch Hospital where he remains.

His family thanked his rescuers, saying: “We just are extremely thankful for their work in finding him and bringing him back to us.”

There was another rescue on Saturday when a second Canterbury man, Alan Collison, 43, was found in the Karamea area at about 7.30pm on Saturday after he was reported missing on February 22.

Meanwhile, 53-year-old Marni Sheppeard, who was reported missing in January, is still unaccounted for.

She was last heard from early on November 19, when she posted a photo of herself on Twitter saying “off to the mountains”.

“It’s not good, but it’s not the first time it’s happened”, her mother, Ailsa Sheppeard, said on Friday.

Supplied Marni Sheppeard last tweeted from her account before going missing in November.

Sheppeard had been stranded on an exposed ridge in Arthur’s Pass National Park for eight days while tramping with a friend in 2003.

Her mother said she was trying not to worry “the second time round”.

Sheppeard is an experienced mountaineer with extensive knowledge, which saved her life 18 years ago.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police on 105 and quote file number 210115/4277.