Homophobic response to pride crossing prompts community donations

Chalk rainbows and messages of support sprung up on Trafalgar St in response to social media backlash against a Progressive Pride courtesy crossing for Nelson.

Backlash against Nelson’s Progressive Pride crossing has been met with love, in the form of a community donation drive and chalk art on Trafalgar St.

Sophie Weenink Smith started a Givealittle campaign on Sunday, saying she was “incredibly disappointed” by the reaction on social media. Over $1000 was donated in just under a day.

Weenink Smith said she stood by the Nelson City Council, and thought it was important for the council to provide funding for the project, but she hoped the donations would be “a case of overwhelming positivity to outweigh the hate speech”.

The Nelson Weekly was forced to delete its Facebook post about the crossing, after being “overwhelmed by too many crass and bigoted comments”.

Councillor Rohan O'Neill-Stevens, who championed the project at council, said he was “surprised by the extent” of the reaction – he was so concerned by the virulence of one comment in particular that he would be forwarding it to the police – but said overall he was not shocked.

“I think a lot of people have been surprised, but I personally haven't been, and a lot of people I know are not surprised at all,” he said.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Nelson College for Girls student Sophie Weenink often organises environmental community projects like beach cleans, but was prompted by social media commentary to raise funds for the council’s rainbow crossing.

“I think it just goes to prove the point that for queer people in Nelson, this is reality.”

He said he had already been receiving hate for the project, and he was “comfortable” taking the brunt of it if it meant people in the community were sheltered from it. He said while there had also been a lot of positive response, the negative and homophobic reactions were damaging on their own.

“The people I'm most worried for are those younger LGBT+ people who aren’t comfortable to come out.”

O’Neill-Stevens said some people were genuinely concerned about safety and cost, but there had been some “insidious weaving” of genuine concerns with covert homophobic views, and some people were sharing outright homophobic views without disguising them.

He said some of the more genuine concerns included worries about spending money on a painted crossing rather than putting it towards homelessness or other projects.

“The really important message is that we can and should be doing both,” he said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Councillor Rohan O'Neill-Stevens said one of the comments was so bad he would be forwarding it to the police.

“These massive, almost existential crises like housing and climate change shouldn't stop us from taking the small wins for the community.”

To put the project into some perspective, the Progress Pride crossing is budgeted to cost between $5000 and $9000, which will come from existing council budgets such as the Youth Council. The budget covers the cost of the long-lasting, anti-slip paint, the painting contractors, and associated costs with closing the road for the painting process.

The Nelson City Council's total annual plan operating expenditure budgeted in the 2020-2021 annual plan came to $123 million. If the crossing came to the maximum amount of $9000, this would represent just 0.007 per cent of that total budget.

O’Neill-Stevens said it had been “lovely to see” the support for the Givealittle campaign, but he felt it was important for the council to fund the crossing.