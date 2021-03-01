Wellington bar bouncer filmed stomping on head of man lying on ground

Video outside a bar in Wellington shows a bouncer stomping on the head of a man while he lies on the ground bleeding.

A bouncer at a Wellington bar has been filmed stomping on the head of a man while he lay on the ground bleeding.

The footage, which is circulating on social media, also shows a tall patio-style heater falling on top of the man while he lies on the ground, hitting him and bystanders.

However, the video doesn’t clearly show if the heater was pushed.

Other security staff can be seen restraining the bouncer in the video, while bystanders attempt to help the man on the ground.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesman said a man was taken to Wellington Hospital in moderate condition, following the incident around 1am outside the Boston on Blair bar on Blair St, in the central city.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident was being investigated.

Boston on Blair bar manager Jordan Mills said he had been instructed by police not to comment on the incident until their investigation was complete.

Bystander Kate Te Tau was hit by the falling heater, which split her lip open, requiring four stitches.

Te Tau posted the videos online of the incident, which were taken by a friend, and said she was “shocked and disgusted” by what she witnessed.

“I don't know the guy at all, I'm not sure what happened to begin with, but the bouncers definitely were abusing their role. That’s not how a bouncer is trained to deal with the situation.”

Te Tau said she was disappointed at the response from staff on the night, who she says didn't offer her medical attention. She eventually took a taxi to hospital to get treated.

She understood the man on the ground may have assaulted the bouncer earlier.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Police are investigating two recent assaults in the central city. (File photo)

“Even if that did happen, that did not warrant that type of behaviour,” she said.

The incident followed another the weekend before, on March 20, when a brawl broke out inside the bar.

It comes amid concerns about increasing crime and disorder in the central city, with multiple hospitality workers saying the situation is the worst they have seen it in 20 years.

Early on Saturday morning, a man, who Stuff understands is a Rebels MC gang associate, was seriously assaulted by a man also believed to be a gang associate, on Courtenay Pl outside McDonalds about 2.45am on Saturday.

Later that day, police made an appeal seeking witnesses and anyone who had video footage or images of the incident.

On February 13, Simon Strickland was seriously assaulted on Cable St outside Te Papa.

Four days later, the 58-year-old Lower Hutt man had his life support was switched off and a homicide investigation was launched.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to injure and is due to reappear in Wellington District Court on March 22. Police have not ruled out further charges.