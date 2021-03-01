Auckland Coastguard's tonic water drop-off was dangerous, eyewitness says

The Coastguard boat passed close to the anchored launch at high speed at Auckland's Waiheke Island, a witness said.

The actions of a Coastguard volunteer crew, dropping off tonic water to a luxury launch, have been called “incredibly stupid” and dangerous by an eyewitness.

Coastguard said while there was no risk to anyone, a formal debrief will be taking place.

The “high-speed” delivery took place on Saturday evening at Auckland’s Waiheke Island, shortly after children were swimming in the area, according to the eyewitness who asked not to be named.

The Auckland Coastguard boat came in towards the luxury vessel, which was anchored about 200m from the shore at Oneroa Bay, the man told Stuff.

“The Coastguard boat came in at high speed, looking directly into the sun ... I expected it was some sort of emergency unfolding, so I got the binoculars out and had a look.”

Supplied The Coastguard boat passed within metres of the launch at a speed of about 15 knots, which is against maritime rules, the witness said.

The man saw the Coastguard crew unload four cases into the boat’s tender, and a big cheer came from the launch, he said.

Then came the “incredibly stupid” part: the Coastguard vessel did a tight circle around the launch, which the man captured on camera.

“The 360 degree run was in close proximity around the boat, within 3m of the stern, at a speed probably about 25 knots, which is absolute madness.

“I liken it to drunken kids, rather than Coastguard staff.

Supplied The actions of the Coastguard crew were “absolute madness”, the eyewitness said.

“Even in an emergency, I wouldn’t expect them to approach a boat like that, they should slow down and approach with caution.”

Coastguard chief executive Callum Gillespie said the crew responded to a fellow volunteer’s request, to bring a box of tonic to the launch at Oneroa in return for financial donation to the unit.

“Despite their worthy intentions to gather funds for the unit – and there being no other tasks for them at this time – Coastguard acknowledges that this isn’t the right use for a rescue vessel,” he said.

Gillespie said when the Coastguard boat left, it circled the vessel at 15 knots. This was done 200m off the coast and with constant communication with the launch’s skipper.

“There were no other vessels in the vicinity and no risk to either party from the manoeuvre, however this action is not in line with Coastguard’s expectations for operating a Coastguard vessel and a formal debrief will be taking place.”

Gillespie said at no stage was any alcohol involved, and the crew had successfully completed a number of call outs that day, including two groundings where they saved vessels from significant damage.

But the eyewitness said there is an important issue of public safety.

Maritime rules require boats to travel at 5 knots when they are within 50m of any other boat.

“Quite apart from the illegality of the excess speed within 50m of an anchored vessel ... I am amazed that you are prepared to accept that an incredibly high-powered vessel travelling at high speed within metres of the stern of an anchored vessel, where passengers were socialising and drinking, is not a dangerous situation,” he said in a complaint to Gillespie.