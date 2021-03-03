$6.4 billion transport project Let's Get Wellington Moving cost will rise, new leadership support added

A mass public transport system is due to be constructed between Wellington Railway Station and the airport as part of the $6.4 billion Let's Get Wellington Moving programme.

The cost of Wellington’s $6.4 billion transport programme is set to increase, while an independent chairperson will be appointed to help put the embattled project back on track.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) revealed the changes to its 20-year programme on Wednesday, after a damning report was published last month, which found the programme was at risk of failing to deliver, under-resourced, and lacking leadership.

The update programme revealed “likely increases in costs”, a new three-year programme of short-term projects, and a “simplifying of the programme’s governance structure”.

“We acknowledge there have been challenges with the programme, and we are now looking forward to using the lessons learned to improve focus and delivery,” a statement from the programme’s partnership board said.

“The next steps include changes to the governance and leadership structure of the programme, a new three-year programme, and longer-term work to ensure that the programme is affordable and has the funding it needs in light of funding challenges resulting from Covid-19.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Programme director Andrew Body will be joined by a deputy director, with a new independent chairperson to oversee the project. (File photo)

The independent chairperson would be part of a “simplified” governance set-up, which would also include a new deputy director with expertise in “helping teams to work collaboratively in joint ventures”.

There was also a plan to fill vacancies, and “refresh” the programme schedule.

Changes were announced following a meeting between programme representatives and Transport Minister Michael Wood on Tuesday, following Wood’s request on February 12 for an urgent update on how the group planned to address the report’s findings.

The new three-year programme put an emphasis on projects that could get under way soon, in response to Wood’s request to speed up projects in the first three years of the programme.

Kevin Stent/Stuff High-level options for major projects such as an extra Mt Victoria tunnel will be released for public feedback late this year. (File photo)

Construction on central city walking improvements and a pedestrian crossing across State Highway 1 on Cobham Drive would begin this year, while work on a Golden Mile revamp and improvements to Thorndon Quay and Hutt Rd would begin next year, the board said.

High-level options for a mass transit system, an extra Mt Victoria tunnel, and a new road at the Basin Reserve would be developed later this month, with indicative business cases updated in July and options released for public feedback late this year.

The board commissioned external consultants to conduct a review in September following concerns over delays, and to ensure it was “best-placed” to deliver the two-decade programme.

The review found the project was “at risk of failing to deliver” and needed to be paused so major problems could be addressed.

Problems included under-resourcing, staff shortages, lack of expertise, and a lack of “strategic leadership”.

The review said its recommended pause would have implications for the “time frames, scope and cost” of transport projects in Wellington.

“We consider this is preferable to the risk of failure to deliver the desired outcomes under the current approach.”

Wood sent his letter to the partnership board on the same day the review was publicly released, following the “unacceptable” findings.

He requested a plan to address the problems within two weeks, including recommendations to improve the programme’s culture; flatten its governance structure; hire more staff; and ensure indicative business cases for a mass transit system, extra Mt Victoria tunnel, and new road at the Basin Reserve met expectations.

The programme is a joint venture between Woka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Wellington City Council, and Greater Wellington Regional Council.