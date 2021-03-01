Wainuiomata mayoral street name to be replaced after just 15 days

Wainuiomata Community Board chairman Gabriel Tupou at the extraordinary meeting in which the naming of a new street after the suburb's former mayor Harry Martin was revoked in favour of Te Ara Raukura – a nod to the mana whenua.

Harry Martin Lane’s​ tenure as a street in the Wainuiomata shopping precinct was shorter than its namesake’s time as mayor.

Just over a fortnight after the street was named after the suburb’s only mayor, which formerly had its own council, the Wainuiomata Community Board has overturned its choice in favour of Te Ara Raukura​ to acknowledge the area’s mana whenua. The under-construction street will link The Strand with Queen St.

Board members voted unanimously on Monday evening to approve the new street name. Only deputy chairwoman Dawn McKinley voted against an earlier motion to revoke the mayoral street name, saying the decision devalued the democratic process.

Harry Martin Lane was picked by a depleted board in a 3-2 vote on February 17. Two of the board’s seven members were unable to attend the vote because they were in self-isolation.

READ MORE:

* Board rejects Māori name for Lower Hutt street in favour of ex-mayor

* Wainuiomata students call for colonial street names to be changed to te reo Māori

* Paetutu iwi partnership development boosts housing stock in Wellington region



Martin was the only mayor of Wainuiomata, a position that lasted about a year. He was on the Wainuiomata County Council for 11 years. He died in 2017.

On February 19 board chairman Gabriel Tupou​ delivered a notice of motion to revoke the decision. He told Stuff the second meeting had been held to allow all members to participate.

Raukura means white feather, and in Māoridom it is often associated with Te Whiti-o-Rongomai III​​, a Māori spiritual leader and founder of Parihaka. The name was endorsed by mana whenua, Te Atiawa, from which he was descended.

Tupou said having a street with a Māori name joining Queen St in the suburb’s central shopping area better reflected the Treaty of Waitangi partnership.

As part of the resolution, a private road at a new development at 80 Parkway, Wainuiomata, would be named Harry Martin Lane instead.

Last year, students from Wainuiomata High School campaigned to get more Māori street names in Lower Hutt, noting that the existing names were overwhelmingly European.

ROSA WOODS Tajzhay Pouwhare, 18, and other students at Wanuiomata High School started a petition to rename Lower Hutt street names in te reo Māori.

A petition of more than 500 signatures was collected by the year 13 students who presented it to Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry.

The floor was opened to the public ahead of the vote with many speakers supporting the alternative name of Hapori Lane​ which they said better represented everyone in the community. Hapori translates to a section of society or community in Māori.

Others suggested different areas could be named to honour Raukura.