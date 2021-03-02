Independent Police Conduct Authority bullying report describes 'boys' club' among senior officers and a culture of fear

An Independent Police Conduct Authority report has revealed an “atmosphere of fear and acquiescence”. (File photo) ​​

An independent report into police culture has described a “boy’s club” within the senior ranks that has presided over an “atmosphere of fear and acquiescence”, which “marginalised and ostracised” those who challenged the status quo.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority report, published on Tuesday, was based on interviews with about 220 current and former police staff, revealing a culture in which staff, including senior staff, fear to speak up and a significant minority report abusive behaviour.

Reports include female staff being called “bitches”, physical intimidation, and officers refusing to respond to calls for backup when staff felt they were at risk in the field.

The authority’s review was instigated after media reports in 2019, in which current and former police employees alleged bullying. Police also launched their own separate review.

An additional survey of police staff – conducted jointly by IPCA and police – found that while the majority were comfortable with the police workplace culture, about 40 per cent had personally experienced poor behaviour towards them over the past year.

Roughly a quarter had experienced a isolated incidents of abuse, bullying or harassment, while about one in 10 had suffered sustained bullying.

Half of the staff which responded to the survey also believed the appointment and promotion processes were unfair, with the report finding the appointment processes being one of the most significant issues identified.

Interviewees stated the process was being misused or subverted and lacked transparency, resulting in appointments being made on the basis of existing relationships and loyalty, rather than capability and experience.

Those who complained often found themselves re-victimised, with many saying the response from raising a complaint was worse than the impact of the behaviour itself.

“Bullying remained hidden, with individuals who displayed a clear and consistent pattern of behaviour staying in their job.”

Speaking to media on Tuesday, IPCA chair Judge Colin Doherty said 400 hours of confidential interviews were carried out by a panel of four interviewers who found the process “very difficult”.

“Senior police officers were rendered speechless.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff The IPCA spoke to more than 200 police staff for the report.

While Doherty described the findings as painting a “bleak” picture, he said much had changed over the time since the inquiry started in late 2019.

“There are positive signs that the organisation has turned a corner since the present commissioner [Andrew Coster] was appointed. He and his leadership team have committed to fundamental change,” Doherty said.

Commissioner Andrew Coster, who replaced former Commissioner Mike Bush who retired last April after 42 years in police, also fronted media on Tuesday.

“The report provides a deeper understanding of where police need to focus their efforts. We know we can do better,” he said.

Despite the report saying bullying behaviour is often hidden, he said he is confident it will be stamped out.

Coster said the report found bullying was not pervasive but defined to pockets. He declined to specify which pockets of police or were identified as being the worst.

He thanked those who had come forward and said it is “a terrible situation” to be bullied in any context, but that the report was not representative of the whole organisation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Police Commissioner Andrew Coster thanked those who had come forward and taken part in the inquiry.

The report set out a strategy and action plan, which Coster said police will ensure is addressed.

This included resetting values in police, emphasising humanity, kindness, empathy, respect and inclusion, a new inclusive style of leadership and management, and a fairer and more transparent appointment.

A revision of bullying, harassment and discrimination policies, a pilot of a new disciplinary process and a review of the structure, organisation and management of the teams involved in professional conduct and discipline will also take place.

Those interviewed by ICPA identified a number of negative aspects of the culture, many of them focused on leadership and management.

In particular, the report points the finger at police’s senior staff, criticising a “boy’s club” based on “allegiances, cliques, nepotism and cronyism”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF IPCA chair Judge Colin Doherty said 400 hours of confidential interviews were carried out by a panel of four interviewers who found the process “very difficult”.

It further stated that those who challenged this club experienced bullying behaviour designed to belittle, intimidate, humiliate and ostracise.

Lack of diversity of thought was identified as one of the seven themes, describing some managers’ and leaders’ styles as “autocratic”, with an unwillingness to entertain alternative views or diverse ideas, and an intolerance of questioning or dissent.

“Some of those who reach senior positions develop a sense of entitlement that empowers them to treat people poorly, which filters down to inspectors, senior sergeants and sergeants who expect staff to follow orders without question.”

Abusive and intimidatory conduct was identified as another of the themes, with reports of physical obstruction, in the form of shouldering people, verbal attacks, and belittling behaviour or forms of address.

“Some managers were also said to display this type of behaviour with all staff as a matter of course, including shouting or swearing at staff, routinely swearing during meetings, finger-pointing, and ridiculing or undermining staff.”

Sexist and racist behaviour was reported by several interviewees, but was far less common than other behaviours.

It was reported as sometimes overt or explicit, but more commonly disguised as humour or banter, with examples of misogynistic and sexist comments that were indicative of a “macho” working environment.

A lack of empathy and caring was reported, including by those who were being deliberately marginalised or ostracised, by failing to ensure that effective support was provided to those who complain or bring a grievance about bullying and other bad behaviour, and demonstrating little tolerance for adverse personal circumstances or difficulties.

“Parts of the organisation fail to promote courtesy, decency and compassion.”

However, the survey suggested that this aspect of the culture is experienced by only a relatively small minority.

The consequences of the negative culture were described as “profound” in terms of staff turnover, productivity, and physical and mental health.

“A significant proportion of interviewees reported suffering from burnout, fatigue and stress, along with physical manifestations of stress. Many of them, or their colleagues, were experiencing huge personal distress, and had been diagnosed with depression, anxiety or, in a number of cases, post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Consequences also included personal relationship breakdowns, addiction issues and suicidal behaviour.