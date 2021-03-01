Ill traveller from Auckland met by ambulance at Queenstown Airport

Queenstown Airport says the passenger was met by an ambulance when their flight arrived on Monday.

A person with “mild flu-like symptoms” was met by an ambulance after flying from Auckland to Queenstown on Monday.

The passenger was on Air New Zealand flight NZ611, which had “a relatively small number of passengers on board” due to the alert level 3 restrictions in Auckland, Queenstown Airport corporate and community affairs general manager Sara Irvine said.

“The Ministry of Health has been made aware and will be following up with the passenger and their travelling companions,” Irvine said.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said they were called at 8.22am on Monday and took one person to Lakes District Hospital in a moderate condition.

Irvine asked anyone who was not feeling to not travel and not enter Queenstown Airport’s terminal.