Ill traveller from Auckland tests negative for Covid-19 after flying to Queenstown

A person with “mild flu-like symptoms” was met by an ambulance after flying from Auckland to Queenstown on Monday.

However, the Ministry of Health has since confirmed the person has tested negative for Covid-19.

The passenger was on Air New Zealand flight NZ611, which had “a relatively small number of passengers on board” due to the alert level 3 restrictions in Auckland, Queenstown Airport corporate and community affairs general manager Sara Irvine said.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said they were called at 8.22am on Monday and took one person to Lakes District Hospital in a moderate condition.

Irvine asked anyone who was not feeling well to not travel and not enter Queenstown Airport’s terminal.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the person alerted crew during the flight that they were feeling unwell. The person was moved to an empty row on the plane.

The flight took off from Auckland at 6.48am and landed in Queenstown at 8.34am. The flight was an A320 aircraft.