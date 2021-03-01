Police want to identify people in Queens Park as they search for missing man

Police would like to speak to two people who were in Queens Park, Invercargill on Monday February 15.

Police searching for missing man Raymond Horn would like to speak to two people who were in Queens Park, Invercargill, about 2.20pm on Monday, February 15.

Horn, 68, went missing on February 15 from an Invercargill rest home, and the last sighting of him was near a playground in Queens Park at 2.20pm, when he was in an agitated state.

Senior Constable David Loader said police wanted to locate the two people seen in the park at the same time.

“We're hoping they might have seen Raymond and can help us continue to build a timeline of his movements.'’

Anyone with information that can help us identify the two people in this photo are asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 210215/8028.

Last Friday, Detective Alun Griffiths said Horn’s family had indicated they now believed he was dead.

Police had those grave concerns for the man with dementia, who was unable to speak.

He has now been missing for 15 days.

Horn was captured by a dairy’s CCTV camera about 9.40am the day he went missing, a couple of hundred metres from his unit at Walmsley House Rest Home.

A camera captured him walking north past the Queens Park rotunda at 10.20am, to the northern edge of the park and then coming back south past the rotunda again two hours later.

The Waihopai River was searched, a waterway about 940 metres from the park at its nearest point, and ponds in the Queens Park were drained as well.