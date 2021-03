A homicide investigation is ongoing into the death of 31-year-old Jamaine Wharton, who died following a stabbing in Waiohau.

Police have released the name of the man who died following a stabbing in Waiohau near Whakatane on February 28.

He was 31-year-old Jamaine Wharton.

The man died about 2am in the eastern Bay of Plenty town on Sunday, police said.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.