Covid-19: Organisers cancel $2m Horse of the Year event

It’s an event that costs more than $2 million to stage and attracts 45,000 spectators to Hawke’s Bay every year.

But, on Monday night, Land Rover Horse of the Year directors made the difficult decision to pull the plug on the massive equestrian event, which was scheduled to take place in Hastings this month.

It’s the second cancellation of a large public event in Hawke's Bay, after the Art Deco festival, which usually attracts 40,000 people, was called off in February.

Horse of the Year usually attracts 11,000 visitors from outside the region and a $5.29m visitor spend.

Its board of directors said it was New Zealand’s premier equestrian event showcase, and the largest of its kind in the country, costing $2m to stage and attracting more than 1500 riders, 1900 horses and 45,000 spectators.

It was due to take place from March 9 to 14 at Hastings Showgrounds but chairman Tim Aitken​​ said, with the uncertainty of Covid-19 levels, the board had no choice.

“We know there is huge support for us to go ahead, however there were many factors we had to consider.

“These include financial implications for our show and its ongoing sustainability, the travel and time pressures for riders, the experience we can deliver for our riders and spectators and, most importantly of all, the health and wellbeing of everyone who attends the show.”

Stuff Horse of the Year has been rescheduled to 2022. (File photo)

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said while the cancellation was disappointing and a huge loss to the economy, council supported the decision and hoped to see people back for the 2022 event.

Hastings council was one of three shareholders in the company that runs Horse of the Year and the show injected an estimated $12 million into the Hawke's Bay economy.

Stirrups NZ Olympic Cup Champion (2020)Brooke Edgecombe​ said the cancellation was a huge “shock and disappointment” as Horse of the Year was the “pinnacle” equestrian show of the season.

“People from the bottom of the South Island to the top of the North Island travel to come to this. In previous years, people have even travelled from Australia to take part. It’s really sad on all levels, but I can totally understand why the call was made," Edgecombe said.

Event Manager Sophie Blake said the decision to cancel was “heart-breaking”.

“This is not a decision we made lightly, particularly when most of our expense had already been incurred,” Blake said. “However, we feel it is the right thing to do for our riders, stakeholders, exhibitors and spectators.

“We tried really hard to find a way to keep our show alive but, sadly, time was not on our side.”

“Our riders have worked so hard during the last 12 months to qualify for the show, and we are sad they will not get to compete.”

Stuff Horse of the Year usually attracts15,000 riders and 1900 horses. (File image)

Blake said there were 160 trade retailers from all around New Zealand who were no longer able to sell to the thousands of visitors to the show.

“We will be doing everything we can to try and support those businesses and encourage everyone who can support them directly to do so.”

All tickets holders would receive full refunds during the next seven days, while riders and exhibitors would be notified directly about next steps.

The event staging company, Horse of the Year Hawkes' Bay, has had a chequered financial history over recent years, ranging from a $245,000 profit in 2012 to a $170,000 loss in 2016.

Land Rover Horse of the Year 2022 has been confirmed for March 8 to 13 in Hastings.