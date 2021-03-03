More than 200 code browns recorded at Auckland public pools in three months

Albany Stadium Pool has recorded the most code browns in Auckland since October, while Grey Lynn Paddling Pool has recorded the least. (File photo)

Auckland's public swimming pools have been closed more than 200 times because of contamination from faeces and vomit since the region came out of level 3 lockdown in October.

Figures released under the Local Government Official Information and Meeting Act (LGOIMA) revealed pools in Albany, Pakuranga and Onehunga were Auckland's dirtiest in terms of code brown incidents since spring to January this year.

Auckland was forced into lockdown for a second time on August 12, and restrictions ran for two months.

Since they lifted on October 7, there have been 210 code browns recorded at 26 Auckland Council run-pools.

The code browns, a council term for hazardous substance incidents of solid poo, diarrhoea or vomit in pools, forced almost 70 closures during that period.

Felicity Reid/Stuff Albany Stadium Pool has had more code browns than any other Auckland pool this summer. (File photo)

In January alone, there were 22 code browns. The most recent was at Papatoetoe in the toddlers’ pool which forced a two-hour closure.

The worst, a solid contamination in the toddlers’ pool at Totara Park, forced a five-hour shut down.

Albany Stadium Pool on the North Shore recorded the highest code browns since October with 38 events, 14 of which forced facility closures for the rest of the day.

The worst incident forced a nine-hour closure after a case of vomiting in its leisure pool on Christmas Eve.

Lloyd Elsmore Park Pool and Leisure Centre recorded the second highest code brown incidents with 25 events – most in its leisure pool.

Onehunga War Memorial Pool and Leisure Centre had 23 code browns.

Code browns were also reported at the following Auckland pools: West Wave Pool, Franklin, Lagoon, Ōtahuhu and Stanmore Bay.

The only pool without a code brown incident was Grey Lynn Paddling Pool.

The council said it works to raise awareness among customers about appropriate use of pools and warns them to stay away if they had been unwell.

Young children are also expected to wear swim nappies at all times, whether they are toilet-trained or not.

Faecal matter in pools is always taken very seriously and causes huge disruption at leisure centres, the council said.

Top 10 locations for code browns in Auckland since October

Albany Stadium Pool: 38

Lloyd Elsmore Pool: 25

Onehunga War Memorial Pool: 23

West Wave Pool: 17

Franklin Pool: 14

Lagoon Pool: 12

Ōtāhuhu Pool: 11

Massey Park Aquatic: 10

Stanmore Bay Pool: 9

Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa Pool: 8.