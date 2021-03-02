Shirley devoted to keeping Wellington's ambulance service free

Shirley Martin​ spent over 60 years making sure that Wellingtonians have a free ambulance service.

A tireless fundraiser for the Wellington Free Ambulance, her recent death, aged 90, coincided with the death of two other prominent Wellingtonians, Holocaust Centre co-founder Inge Woolf and arts patron, and lawyer Neil Gray.

Wellington City Councillor Simon Woolf paid an online tribute to the trio, noting that they knew each other and shared similar views on the importance of serving the community.

“I wish to pay tribute today to three remarkable Wellingtonians who passed away in the past few days. Shirley Martin, Neil Gray, and my mother, Inge Woolf, were inspirational wonderful Wellingtonians.”

All three, were “wise, warm and wonderful people” who generously supported the community, Woolf said.

Wellington Free Ambulance acting chief executive Sarah Lewis said Martin had made a significant contribution to the organisation.

“From her devotion to fundraising as part of the Ladies Auxiliary since 1955, standing on the streets of Wellington rattling a box for the free ambulance, and all the years she cheered us on as our patron, Shirley has been a fundraising force for us for over six decades.”

Her involvement with Wellington Free Ambulance and “shaping who we are today will forever be remembered”, Lewis said.

She was also involved with the Mary Potter Hospice, Scots College and the Laura Fergusson​ Trust and was awarded a CBE in 1993.

She was married to Alan Martin, of electrical retailer LV Martin and Son fame, who died in June 2005.

Martin took the unusual step of putting his home phone number on advertisements. That meant that he often received calls at home, and it was Shirley who would pick up the phone.

In 2005, she recalled doing the laundry for people who rang complaining their washing machine had broken down.

Like Shirley Martin, Neil Gray who died aged 87, enjoyed serving the community. He joined law firm Chapman Tripp in 1955, specialising in commercial law, estate planning and family trust work, and was a senior partner.

He had a lifelong interest in the arts and was one of three inaugural trustees of the Chapman Tripp Theatre Awards Trust.

Gray and his late wife Tiahuia Gray ​were major supporters of theatre and arts in Wellington.

Gray was a former member of Dance Aotearoa New Zealand and legal adviser to Toi Whakaari, NZ School of Dance, Circa Theatre and Bats Theatre, and a former chairman of the Alan Duff Charitable Foundation. He was a finalist in the arts section of the Wellingtonian of the Year Awards in 2014.

* The Dominion Post will feature an obituary for Inge Woolf shortly.