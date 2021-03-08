Townley still wary of virus a year after Hereford Conference Cluster

Ascot Park Hotel manager Bryan Townley was one of the first in Southland to go into self-isolation after being at the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown in 2020.

Bryan Townley was having a weekend away in Queenstown when he saw a news item about a Covid-19 cluster at the World Hereford Conference.

“I thought oh heck – I was at that. This is starting to get serious. So we high-tailed it home, and I rang up and got some advice about what to do.

“I wasn’t scared for myself, but it was a bit of a reality check that Covid was here – it bought it home to people because all of a sudden we had a business in Invercargill that had been in contact with it.’’

It’s likely Townley, who is the manager at the Ascot Park Hotel in Invercargill, and his 12 staff were the first in Southland to self-isolate after they provided catering services at the conference. They were 11 days into the 14-day incubation period, so didn’t have to self-isolate for a full 14 days.

“No-one panicked. No-one was symptomatic, although a couple of them went and got tests, which wasn’t as easy then as it is now.’’

Stuck at home, Townley had to watch as his staff prepared the hotel for level four lock down.

“I shut and locked the doors on that Friday night and thought ‘I bet ya those doors have never been locked at this time on a Friday night before.’’’

A year on, Townley said he was ‘’absolutely more cautious’’ about dealing with the implications of the pandemic.

“I get annoyed when I’m around people who aren’t contact tracing, and we’ve found that patrons haven’t always been empathetic when we’ve had to change the rules around service at the hotel, especially in the bars when people are meant to be seated and staff are meant to come to them.

“I just think don’t shoot the messenger – it’s not their fault, and they’re trying to keep you safe.’’

The World Hereford Conference was meant to be a chance for Hereford cattle owners to share their knowledge, with guest speakers and tours of Hereford breeders’ farms in the North and South Island. It was held in Queenstown from March 9 to 13, 2020.

Instead, 17 delegates caught Coronavirus after an Australian man who had attended the conference and returned home had tested positive for Covid-19.

Hundreds of people linked to the conference, the tours and a visit to the Wanaka A&P show, had been asked to self-isolate.

The conference venue, the 220-room Millennium Hotel in Queenstown, closed at the end of January due to the lack of tourists and uncertainty over border closures during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

The company that ran the conference, Dinamics Destination Management, went into liquidation in March 2020. It’s owners, former Queenstown-based couple, Scott and Bea Bellingham, returned to Sydney with their young family the following day.

Southland Federated Farmers president Geoffrey Young said the World Hereford Conference cluster showed the Covid-19 virus had no boundaries.

Southland Federated Farmers president Geoff Young did not attend the conference, but he did end up self-isolating and getting a Covid-19 test after visiting a Hereford stud where conference delegates had been.

”The owners had been on a bus with them, so they had been in close contact,’’ Young said.

His results were negative, but the fact that the virus had impacted the conference was a bit of a wake-up call for the farming community, he said.

“It did raise awareness of just how careful we had to become, and it raised awareness that all parts of the community are susceptible.

”I think that situation went a long way to ensuring farmers made sure that no other persons were allowed on their farms around that time. It showed this virus had no boundaries, and we all have to be careful.’’

A year after its World Hereford Conference in Queenstown turned into the fourth largest Covid-19 cluster in New Zealand, the most recent change to level two lead to the postponement of another of NZ Hereford’s events, the Allflex Coast to Coast Herd Tour in the South Island.

A NZ Herefords spokeswoman said the organisation was no different to any other in the country and the organisation had made the decision not to talk to the media about last year’s conference.

“We’ve made the decision to look forwards, not backwards, and we’re working on getting information out about the latest changes,’’ the spokeswoman said.