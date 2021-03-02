Person in critical condition after incident involving tractor in Southland

A person is in critical condition after being hit by a tractor on the Mataura Island-Titiroa Rd in Southland.

Emergency services were called to a rural property on Mataura Island-Titiroa Rd about 2.24pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said the person had been hit by a tractor on the property.

St John communications advisor Gerard Campbell said a helicopter was taking the person to Dunedin Hospital.

St John staff were also at the scene. A crew of first responders from the Edendale Fire Brigade and firefighters from the Waimahaka station are still attending.