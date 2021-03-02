Lucky numbers pay off for Christchurch man who claims $22.5m Powerball prize

The $22.5 million Powerball prize has been claimed by a Christchurch man. (File photo)

A Christchurch man has claimed a $22.5 million Powerball prize after using the same lucky numbers he has wielded for three years.

And when the man rang his daughter to tell her the good news, she said: “I’m sick of your tricks, Dad, put Mum on,” according to a statement issued by Lotto on Tuesday.

Lotto said the man had claimed the prize – the largest Powerball prize won by a single player in a year – and wished to stay anonymous. He was the fifth Powerball winner so far in 2021.

The man said he was feeling lucky when he bought his regular ticket last weekend, having recently won two raffle prizes.

“Things tend to run threes, so I did wonder if I’d win Lotto this weekend,” he said.

“I play my own numbers every week – I’ve used the same numbers for the past three years after I won a bonus ticket the first time I used them,” he said.

The man discovered on Sunday morning he had won Lotto and said the win had now set him and his family up for the rest of their lives.

“This win will set us up, our kids up and the grandchildren.”

The man said he struggled to sleep the first night after the win.

“My mind was racing with 22 million ideas running through my head.”

He was the 987th Lotto millionaire since 1987, and one of nine people to win more than $1 million in 2021.