Fire crews battling blaze in forestry area in West Otago

Fire crews are fighting a large fire in trees at Leithen Bush in West Otago. (file photo)

Fire crews and a helicopter are battling a large fire in trees at Leithen Bush, at West Otago.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said about six hectares of trees was burning, and the fire was not under control.

The crews were ‘’working on a defensive attack’’ of the fire.

Tankers and crews from Waikaka, Waikaia, Gore, Riversdale, Hedgehope and Tapanui brigades had been called to the fire at 5.15pm.

“That’s as a precaution because it looks like a big fire, it can be seen from a long way away in the trees,’’ she said.

The spokeswoman said she had not heard how the fire had started.