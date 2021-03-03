Ineos billionaire's superyacht has stopover in Wellington during America's Cup break

A superyacht owned by a visiting billionaire steamed out of Auckland 18 hours before the city entered alert level 3 and spent a few days docked in Wellington.

Andrew Currie’s yacht, Hampshire, was docked in Auckland for the America’s Cup from February 10 until 11.45am on Saturday, Port of Auckland records show.

Later on Saturday night, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that Auckland would go into alert level 3 from 6am on Sunday. The rest of New Zealand was in alert level 2 after a community case was recorded that had a higher-risk than most of causing further Covid-19 infections.

Hampshire was docked near the Bluebridge terminal in Wellington, before heading off on Wednesday toward the Marlborough Sounds.

According to Superyacht Times, Hampshire is 66.25 metres. It cruises at 12 knots and has a top speed of 18.5 knots. It can take 12 guests and 17 crew.

Website Charterworld says the yacht has an interior design with a “traditional English, yet contemporary, feel”.

Superyacht Hampshire in Wellington on Wednesday.

“Burr madrona and sycamore wood outline every panel, adding depth and richness to the natural mahogany.

“The blend is then lifted with white linen sofas, eclectic artefacts, bold paintings, intricate shell carvings and bright fabrics.”

Photos on the website show a deck jacuzzi, stately in and outdoor dining, day beds on the decks, and an outdoor bar area.

Stuff has previously reported that it is owned by Currie, the billionaire director of chemical giant Ineos.

Currie served his managed isolation aboard the superyacht in Auckland.

Forbes magazine estimates Currie’s net wealth at US$5.7 billion. It names him as the director of Ineos and he is number 494 on Forbes’ rich list.

The arrival of his yacht in Wellington followed the earlier visit of another superyacht, owned by Ineos Team UK’s Sir Jim Ratcliffe, to the capital.

Sherpa was near Scorching Bay in the capital on Saturday morning after making its way south from Hawke's Bay. A marine tracking website shows it was in the Marlborough Sounds on Wednesday.

Forbes magazine estimates Ratcliffe's net worth at US$27 billion and he was once regarded as Britain’s richest person, and is said to be publicity shy.