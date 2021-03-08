Large increase in number and cost of cultural reports for offenders

There has been a large increase in cultural reports provided for court sentencing. (File photo)

The number of cultural reports and their cost to taxpayers has sky-rocketed, with mixed views on whether they are a good use of more than $3 million that could have been spent on rehabilitation rather than report writing.

Figures provided under the Official Information Act show the number of cultural reports invoiced to the Ministry of Justice shot up from 346 in 2019 to 1557 in 2020. The cost to the ministry rose from $639,311 in 2019 to $3,299,373 last year.

A cultural report, which can be used by any offender, is an extra way of outlining the offender's background and how they may have come to offend.

Those in favour of them say they offer invaluable insights on an offender that must be considered; critics say an offender’s background and mitigating circumstances have always been considered by a judge, and the money could be better spent.

Under Section 27 of the Sentencing Act 2002, an offender can request, or a judge can suggest, that the court hear a person or persons speak to their personal, family, whānau, community and cultural background.

It's also an option for the offender, or their lawyer, to engage someone to write a cultural report. These can be funded, if approved, by Legal Aid Services or the Public Defence Service.

The figures provided by the ministry don't include cultural reports that were paid for directly by an offender or their lawyer.

There has been a steady monthly climb in the number of cultural reports being funded over the two years, from 12 in January 2019 to 198 in December last year.

The reports vary in length, detail and cost. Some will cost $700; others have cost $6,600 each.

In some cases judges will remark on a report’s content and reduce sentences considerably.

In 2019, Justice Christine Gordon QC reduced the sentence of Stevie Cullen by two years to 27 years in prison for his part in importing 500kg methamphetamine to Ninety Mile Beach, which resulted in the country's biggest meth bust.

In other cases, the reports seem to offer little value.

In January this year, Judge Geoff Rea said a cultural report on Thomas Huata, who beat his partner for months, was of limited value as it consisted mainly of observations by others and little from Huata himself. He gave Huata a 10 per cent discount on his sentence nevertheless.

Independent justice advocate Ruth Money said it was critical for a court to consider a defendant's background before they were sentenced.

“The awful and deprived backgrounds of these defendants must be considered. Of course it should. And it always has,” she said.

“But why are we as a nation spending $3 million a year on these reports, when it would be better spent on the prisoners and rehabilitation?”

Much of what is covered in S27 reports was and is still covered in pre-sentence reports, Money said.

“Anyone who has been a regular attendee of court over the years knows full well that judges have always considered mitigating factors such as those outlined in these reports, and have usually given a 15 to 20 per cent discount to the end sentence,” she said.

“If the system was functioning properly – and I think it was – we would be able to look at all of these things without spending exorbitant sums on S27 reports. And we’d do it for both sides, so the judge understood the effect on the survivor and their family and what rehabilitation might look like for them,” she said

“It's hard not to be cynical about this and see it as a money-making exercise for some people. I know of some people who spend hours with whānau and write good, thorough reports for free. But others really are just ‘cut and paste’ and easy money.

“From what I see, the end result is the same with or without a cultural report,” Money said.

That's not the way Te Ahi Kaa NZ Association of Counsellors spokeswoman Gay Puketapu-Andrews sees it.

“I think about the writings of someone like Moana Jackson, which has highlighted the importance of cultural identity, and the prevalence of Māori in the justice system who don’t have a good sense of their cultural identity and who, in fact, have a sense of disconnection,” Puketapu-Andrews said.

“That contributes to the offending they involve themselves in, and it's really important to understand when a court is looking to sentence someone.

“If we’re talking about recidivism and wanting to prevent that from continuing, then surely it’s important to understand what is behind the behaviours that have put the people in the system.”

The level of detail included in a S27 cultural report was far greater than that in a pre-sentence report, she said, and would ideally be written by someone who had cultural competency.

Much of the crime was “the product of inter-generational trauma, colonisation, disconnection and people not knowing where they belong or connecting to the beliefs and values that come from being a part of te ao Māori [the Māori world view} in a meaningful kind of way,” Puketapu-Andrews said.

Largest invoices paid to cultural reports writers by the Public Defence Service in 2020

$39,720 for 23 reports

$18,431 for 10 reports

$15,035 for 8 reports

$9,315 for 3 reports

$8,248 for 5 reports

$7,196 for 2 reports

$6,958 for 3 reports

$6,647 for 1 report

$5,680 for 6 reports

$5,300 for 5 reports

* Report writers funded through Legal Aid Services are not recorded