Rest home installs cameras in wake of resident Raymond Horn going missing

- Raymond Horn, (now 68) who is missing in Invercargill, pictured in 2013, before a stroke altered his life.

The owners of an Invercargill rest home where Raymond Horn disappeared from 16 days ago has reviewed the way it monitors its residents and is installing cameras at the entrance and exit ways.

Horn went missing from the Walmsley House rest home on the morning of February 15, some time after 8am, and despite being seen on CCTV footage in Queens Park later that day, has not been found.

Tim Loan, chairman of Presbyterian Support Southland which owns the Walmsley House rest home and other care homes, said it had reviewed its procedures and had elected to install cameras at its site entry and exits to all its care homes.

READ MORE:

* Raymond Horn: this search will have stamina

* Police want to identify people in Queens Park as they search for missing man

* Raymond Horn reported to be in agitated state before going missing

* Police encourage all Invercargill residents to search their properties for missing man Raymond Horn



It was not standard practice to do so, but the cameras would support staff and resident safety, Loan said.

Presbyterian Support Southland continually reviewed its residents level of care so it could ensure they were placed at the appropriate care level and in the appropriate care home.

“In the case of Raymond Horn, he was assessed as requiring rest home level care and appropriately placed at Walmsley House,” Loan said.

In consultation with police, it had been identified that the most important information police required was the time the resident left the care home and the clothing they were wearing.

“Our current process has been to encourage all residents to sign in and out when leaving a care home,” Loan said.

Presbyterian Support Southland's [PSS] staff and residents were deeply upset by Horn’s disappearance.

“PSS leadership have been in regular contact with staff, residents, police and Raymond’s sister throughout the search. Raymond’s sister has advised management at Walmsley House that she has appreciated the support provided by PSS.”

The organisation continued to hold out hope for Horn’s return and acknowledged the distress and sadness that the Horn family were experiencing.

“As chair of the board I would add that we have been deeply concerned for Mr Horn and his family and grateful for the support of our staff and so many people in the community and emergency services,” Loan said.

Horn, a 68-year-old former truck driver, suffered from dementia, police said.

Extensive searches of large tracts of Invercargill have failed to find Horn and his family had indicated they believed he had died, police said.

Police want to speak with two people who were in Queens Park about 2.20pm on the first day he went missing, Monday, February 15, as Horn was captured on CCTV footage in the area at the same time.

Detective Alun Griffiths said the two people had not come forward as of 6pm on Wednesday.

The search for Horn was currently in the review stage, Griffiths said.