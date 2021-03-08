Safety failure led to man on phone being hit by bus and killed at VINZ yard

Police at the Hamilton Vehicle Inspection New Zealand site in 2019 where a man was hit and later died.

A number of flaws have been highlighted after a customer died at a Hamilton vehicle testing station.

Reece David Jacobsen was hit by an employee driving on-site at the Tasman Rd station on February 27, 2019, and suffered a traumatic brain injury. He died 30 days later in hospital.

A WorkSafe investigation found Vehicle Inspection New Zealand had identified the risk to pedestrians at its site but did not ensure customers and workers were isolated from moving vehicles.

VINZ was sentenced in Hamilton District Court on February 18, fined $225,000 and ordered to pay the Jacobsen’s family $278,000 for emotional harm and losses.

In a recently released WorkSafe report into the incident, it said Jacobsen was at the site that day to get a Certificate of Fitness for his Isuzu truck.

He waited for the examination to be done and then kept wandering around the same area waiting for the documentation to be completed.

While waiting, he spent a few minutes on the phone.

At this time a vehicle inspector got into the bus parked in a laneway.

While waiting for the air pressure to build so he could close the doors, he saw Jacobsen standing several metres away.

At this point Jacobsen had moved to a corner garden and stood with his back to the site, still on the phone.

The inspector managed to close the bus doors and drove forward and as he rounded the coroner of the building he looked right to ensure no other vehicles were coming.

But he failed to take into consideration the size of the bus and as he turned the front left corner of the bus collided with Jacobsen, cracking the windscreen and knocking him off his feet.

CCTV footage showed Jacobsen standing stationary in front of the bus that was moving towards him.

There were no markings on the ground to show it was a no-go zone or cautionary signs.

WorkSafe reviewed health and safety documents and found the policies relating to visitors on the site seemed ambiguous and poorly worded.

They said it appeared some customers were allowed into the workshop while others were not.

This was later explained as being because certain people who were frequent visitors to the site assisted inspectors with things like brake inspections.

Initial policy was followed when it came to Jacobsen, who was walked through the workshop by someone and taken to his vehicle.

But he was then left on his own and appeared to have wandered around for 18 minutes in a high traffic flow area.

This goes against policy, which states anyone seen speaking on a phone was to be directed to reception or escorted while on site by staff.

The inspector who hit him saw Jacobsen talking on his phone in a high traffic flow area, but took no action.

The WorkSafe report said if the importance of ensuring the safety of visitors to the site had been reiterated at every meeting, the inspector would not have hesitated in approaching Jacobsen.

Others who would have observed him in the high traffic area would also have intervened, however nobody did.

The hazard of a large moving vehicle coming into contact with a person had been raised during several team meetings, but there appeared to be inadequate control of visitors to the site.

If staff were expected to enforce these policies, given their inaction, it showed there was a disconnect between expectation and actual action of staff, the report said.

WorkSafe’s area manager Danielle Henry said this tragic incident reinforced the message people must be separated from moving vehicles.

“This was a site where there were a large number of vehicles passing through each day, alongside customers.

“The risks were well known – and there were policies in place, however there was a failure, at least on this occasion, to adhere to them.

“Good health and safety systems need to be practised every day – not on occasion or once something has gone wrong.”