Another speed bump for Transmission Gully: Merge lane at Linden on hold

A first look at the full Transmission Gully road, due to open in September 2021. (First published in November 2020)

Plans for a merging lane to ease traffic between State Highway 1 and the southern end of Transmission Gully have been shelved because Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency couldn’t find a contractor to build the road.

Without the 650-metre merge lane extension at the point where the four-lane Transmission Gully meets SH1 at Linden, experts fear massive congestion problems, particularly as the region’s population continues to grow.

“It is a travesty if it doesn’t happen, and I hope they will ring-fence the money,” said Mike Noon, general manager of motoring affairs at the Automobile Association. “We don't want to have a huge bottleneck.”

The delays with the slipway are the latest in the series of problems that have plagued Transmission Gully, which will provide an alternative route to SH1 between Linden and Paekakariki, ever since it was first proposed in 1919.

The road is now set to open in September but, at a grand total of $1.25 billion, is about 50 percent over its original $850m budget.

Noon acknowledged that there had been issues in the construction sector but said it was imperative the lane to allow the traffic to come together was built. “It is really important that the merge does happen.”

Nick Leggett​, Road Transport Forum chief executive and a former mayor of Porirua, said the shelved lane was already the “band-aid option” for traffic problems. “Now, they're not even going with the band-aid, they're just letting it bleed," he said.

Porirua mayor Anita Baker​ warned that, without the lane, traffic would be pushed back further at both ends and cause backlogs in Kāpiti and Tawa.

She said she also understood NZTA couldn’t find anyone to do the work, and that NZTA wanted to see what traffic was going to be like before building the additional slip lane.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Transmission Gully roading works at Pāuatahanui.

“I was fuming because it's a brand-new motorway, we shouldn't want to see what traffic is going to do,” the mayor said.

“Traffic on State Highway 1 is often backed up from Linden to Porirua interchange and for those people who that Transmission Gully would alleviate this, there could be a rude awakening.”

Leggett said there was a fundamental problem about the way infrastructure was done – it was not future-proofed, rather there was a “suck it and see” method.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says she is fuming over the shelving of plans to widen and extend the motorway where Transmission Gully merges with State Highway 1. (File photo)

Neil Walker, Waka Kotahi's national maintenance and operations manager, said the work to build a merge lane would not go ahead because it could delay the opening of Transmission Gully. But work could still go ahead in the future, he said.

“A key factor in our decision is that the merge lane extension would not have been completed before the scheduled opening of Transmission Gully in September,” he said in a statement.

”This would have meant there would be significant road works at the merge after the opening of Transmission Gully, causing disruption to traffic using the new motorway.

“We also identified the risk that the proposed work programme and methodology would have posed to ongoing construction work on Transmission Gully, which would have impacted on the scheduled completion.

Further discussions with the supplier did not provide the assurance or outcomes that Waka Kotahi required, he said.

Instead, the agency was “looking at other options to ensure the safety and efficiency of the merge point and parts of the network surrounding Transmission Gully,” he said. This included variable messaging signs and additional CCTV cameras for traffic monitoring.

Mark Coote/Supplied The Transmission Gully Interchange with SH1 at Linden.

Peter Silcock,​ chief executive of Civil Contractors NZ, said there had been workforce issues within the sector – not necessarily a shortage of staff, but shortages in specific skills.

“The civil industry has been quite reliant on people coming from overseas. There are some skills a worker can’t just pick up after a few of weeks,” he said.

Restrictions on international and domestic travel as a result of Covid-19 had hampered efforts to get workers where they were needed, he said.Even transplanting people domestically was difficult because of issues involved in moving people away from their families and homes for long projects, he said.