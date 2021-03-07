NF Global must find $17m to avoid liquidation by international depositors

Russians, Italians, and the former owner of the Leeds United Football club want their $17m back from a small Auckland company.

NF Global, directed by Auckland resident Claude Oberto, has been given until April by the High Court in Auckland to repay entities connected to the international businessmen.

Associate Judge Roger Bell, in a judgment released this week, said the company's balance sheet showed it owed customers $11m and had a negative equity.

"Creditors in this case are some $16.8m...it may be wondered how many other customers NF Global has besides those in this case," he said.

NF Global was set up in 2009 and runs an online platform for the international transfer of funds without customers needing to go through the mainstream banking system.

All shares in the company are owned by Starboard Capital SA which is registered in Switzerland but operates from London. The company also owns the London based Northern Fides group which provides asset protection and wealth management services.

Oberto's Linkedin profile says he has run NF Global since 2014 before which he was an "independent chairman" of the New Zealand Financial Advisors Association and the chairman of the Community Organisations Grants Scheme.

The case before Judge Bell related to four creditors who deposited money with NF Global in the last two years and who wanted the company put into liquidation. Starboard opposed the liquidation application.

Michael Arjang, an Israeli/Italian businessman claimed about $2m and LD Drago, a Romanian company owned by Paulo Zeriali, a London-based businessman, wanted its $529,000 back. Sky Capital Management, a Hong Kong software company owned by Russians sought $3.3m and Eleanora Sport an English company owned by Italian Massimo Cellino, the former owner of the Leeds United Football Club, claimed about $11m.

The controversial Cellino owned the club between 2014 and 2017.

CLINT HUGHES/GETTY IMAGES Massimo Cellino, whose company is among creditors seeking to have their money returned by NF Global

NF Global said it had delayed returning Arjang’s money because it suspected he was laundering money gained from criminal activities. Arjang had not established a company he referred to in a memo and one of his companies was linked to “24option” which was under investigation by agencies all over the world, with its banker also the subject of a money laundering investigation.

Arjang, who bought expensive Rolex watches with money from his NF Global account, told the court NF Global was happy to accept his payments and his explanations and only started being difficult when he wanted to take money out.

Judge Bell said he had seen no evidence of actual money laundering.

“There may be suspicion but that is all.”

New Zealand’s anti-money laundering legislation required NF Global to terminate a business relationship if money laundering was suspected, but it could not keep the money. It had to be returned to the customer.

NF Global alleged LD Drago was hiding the actual recipient of the funds it wanted back and was not a telecommunication company as claimed.

Judge Bell said NF Global had not shown good reason why the parties should not be paid. It had raised money laundering concerns about Arjang and Zeriali but accepted it had to repay their money. Their money was held by an electronic money services provider in England called Ipagoo, which was currently under administration, but the money belonging to Sky Capital and Eleanora was not.

NF Global had not given any updating information on its financial position including management accounts.

"If NF Global's financial position had improved since 31 March 2019 it would have wanted to tell the court. Its silence suggests that it has not."

Judge Bell adjourned the liquidation application to April 23 to allow Starboard Capital and Northern Fides to provide funds for NF Global.