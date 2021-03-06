One dead after crash at Governors Bay, Christchurch

The crash happened between Allandale and Church lanes.

One person has died following a serious crash at Governors Bay, Christchurch, on Saturday afternoon.

The crash involved a car and a motorbike and happened about 3.55pm between Allandale and Church lanes.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Police said the driver of the car seriously injured.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene. A diversion is in place via the Summit Road.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under way.