Youth killed in West Coast crash

One youth is dead and another has escaped with minor injuries after a crash on the West Coast.

Emergency services attended the single-car crash on Mai Mai Valley Rd, near Reefton, about 8.35pm on Saturday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while the second person in the car had minor injuries.

Stuff understands the driver of the car, who died in the crash, was a youth. It appears they did not have the appropriate licence to have the other youth as a passenger.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is now underway.