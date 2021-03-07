Council set to sign off Hagley Park's Sir Richard Hadlee Sports Centre proposal

A new multi-million dollar cricket training facility will be built in Hagley Park if Christchurch councillors sign off on the proposal.

The Canterbury Cricket Trust hopes to demolish the old horticultural hall near Hagley Oval and build a new training facility ahead of the Women's Cricket World Cup, which is due to kick-off in March 2022.

Any delays to the proposal could be catastrophic, as there is a nine-month timeframe for construction, which leaves just three months for consenting and demolition of the horticultural hall.

Council staff have noted the “degree of time pressure” before the world cup in a report to councillors next week.

Staff recommended allowing the Canterbury Cricket Trust to demolish the horticultural hall and establish the new facility, which would have gender-neutral change rooms, five retractable cricket nets and can also accommodate basketball, netball, hockey and futsal as alternatives.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Christchurch's Hagley Oval now has permanent lights to host international cricket day/night games, with six pillars that host banks of lights. (Video first published December 6, 2019)

The centre would be called The Sir Richard Hadlee Sports Centre, a nod to the cricketing great after he donated $800,000 towards its construction.

The Government is also contributing $2 million towards the centre in a push to upgrade facilities ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Six permanent lights were installed around the oval last year to meet international standards and host matches, despite opposition from campaigners.

The Hagley Oval website described the proposed centre as “vital” for the community.

“It will enable all grades of men’s and women’s cricket in Canterbury to have access to a quality indoor facility in central Christchurch,” it said.

Councillors will meet on Thursday to discuss the proposal.

Supplied The sports centre would have five retractable cricket nets and could be used by other sports in the off-season.

The old horticultural hall sits behind Hagley Oval’s existing pavilion and has been owned by the Canterbury Cricket Trust since 2017.

It was originally built in the 1960s with three squash courts, an indoor cricket training area and a golf driving range. The Canterbury Horticultural Society bought the building in the 1980s.

When the building was bought back by the Canterbury Cricket Trust four years ago it was intended to be returned to its original purpose for cricket training.

The hall was run down, outdated, and not complementary of the new Hagley Oval pavilion, council staff wrote in their report to councillors.

Supplied The new centre would stand where the old horticultural hall currently sits in Hagley Park.

At the end of last year the council sought public feedback on the proposed centre. Three groups have made submissions – Hands Off Hagley, The Christchurch Civic Trust and Heritage New Zealand.

Mark Meehan, speaking for Hands Off Hagley, voiced concerns about the additional use by other sports outside of cricket.

He also questioned why there was designated “workspace” in the building and asked if this would be administration space used by Canterbury Cricket.

He felt the Canterbury Cricket Trust has tried to expand on what it is allowed to use Hagley Oval for.

Chris Kissling, speaking on behalf of the Christchurch Civic Trust, said he was supportive of the training and coaching facilities, but was critical of the process as he felt the Hagley Park Reference Group had not been fully informed.

Lee Robinson, chairman of the Canterbury Cricket Trust, said he had no issue with the 12-month timeframe and the existing horticultural hall had reached the end of its life.

“This is the last project in the development of the Hagley Cricket precinct after the pavilion and the lights," he said.

Robinson said the facility is much needed because indoor training for club and school cricketers can only currently happen in Lincoln or Rangiora.

“The upgrade of the centre will provide a much-needed community facility.”