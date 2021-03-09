Mother disgusted 11-year-old daughter being asked to deliver 'extreme' religious publication on paper round

Haley Rivas Herrera is disgusted her 11-year-old daughter has been asked to deliver a book called National Sunday Law, which she calls “a conspiracy theory” and “extreme propaganda”.

A Lower Hutt mum is horrified children are being used to deliver books peddling extreme religious rhetoric to their neighbours.

Last week, stacks of National Sunday Law turned up at Haley Rivas Herrera’s​ Lower Hutt home for her 11-year-old daughter, Amelia, to deliver as part of her paper round.

She was disgusted that distribution company Ovato expected her daughter and other children to deliver material that contained what she called “a conspiracy theory” and “extreme propaganda”.

The book by A Jan Marcussen​ is connected with an independent group of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church and is not endorsed by the New Zealand church. It alleges impending laws limiting religious freedom are being enacted by the United States Government, and attacks the Catholic Church.

“It’s one thing to hand out supermarket flyers, but it’s another thing to be spreading around the messages in here,” Rivas Herrera said.

The books arrived with material including advertising for fast-food chains, healthcare providers and liquor stores. Highlighted instructions supplied by Ovato told deliverers to place the books in all letterboxes, including those with signs rejecting circulars, junk mail or advertising.

Rivas Herrera questioned the morality of having children to deliver the book.

Matthew Tso/Stuff The book by A Jan Marcussen is connected with an independent group of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

She said the unsolicited nature of the deliveries was insidious, and some people were vulnerable following the difficult lockdown.

Rivas Herrera had emailed Ovato but had been unable to get in touch with anyone from the company to discuss her concerns.

Ovato did not respond to requests for comment.

RNZ This episode of Newsroom's podcast 'The Detail', first published in May, examines why conspiracy theories thrive in times of crisis.

The books would be going in the woodburner, Rivas Herrera said.

Copies have appeared in Lower Hutt and Wellington, but Stuff understands deliveries to be more wide-spread.

The books are published by an organisation called the NSL Project. Stuff called a number listed in the book that was answered by a man who identified himself only as Brent.

He said 1.5 million copies of the 94-page paperback had been printed and distributed in New Zealand.

He declined to comment further.

Matthew Tso/Stuff Stacks of the book at Haley Rivas Herrera’s home.

Bob Larsen​, a North Island lead pastor of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in New Zealand, said the book was not endorsed by the church.

“The [church] had no involvement in the publication or distribution of the book ... The church does not endorse or recommend this book.”