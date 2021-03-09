Wedding driver in fatal crash says he did nothing wrong

Motorcyclist Joe Broughan died after his bike collided with a bridal car on the way to a wedding in Governors Bay on Saturday.

A wedding chauffeur urged a bride to walk down the aisle an hour after their car was involved in a fatal crash as they arrived at the church.

The woman and two other members of her bridal party were being driven into the grounds of St Cuthbert’s Church in Governors Bay, Christchurch, when the car collided with a motorbike in an “almighty explosion”.

The impact sent shards of shattered windscreen flying over them, and when the driver got out he saw the bike had been catapulted into branches three metres up a tree.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The wedding at St Cuthbert's Church in Governors Bay was delayed for an hour after the crash.

The motorcyclist, Joe Broughan, was left lying in a ditch and died at the scene.

After the crash the chauffeur told the bride and her party there was nothing they could do and encouraged them to go on with the wedding.

The ceremony went ahead on Saturday after a delay of about an hour.

Speaking to Stuff on Tuesday, the driver of the wedding car said he did not believe he had done anything wrong to cause the collision.

The man, who Stuff has agreed not to name, had slowed to between five and 10kmh in the 50km zone and had his right-hand indicator on as he approached the church.

“I looked at the road and you can only see about 50 metres, maybe a little more.

“There was nothing there, so I turned into the church and was one metre away from reaching the other side of the road when there was just an incredible explosion.

“The car was barely moving so none of us were thrown forward … we were covered in glass from the windscreen which had shattered.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Flowers were placed near the scene of the crash in tribute to Joe Broughan, the motorcyclist who died.

He got out of the car, a black classic Citroen, and saw the front left-hand side was badly damaged.

The motorbike appeared to have hit a bank and come to a rest three metres up a tree. The rider, who the driver believes hit his back left mudguard, was in a ditch behind the car.

“Suddenly there were people all over the place and somebody said to me ‘you mustn’t move him’, so we didn’t.”

One of the bridal party called emergency services, with firefighters arriving at the scene within three minutes.

“We were all shocked,” the driver recalled. “[The bride] was very sympathetic towards me, they all were.

“They gave me a big hug and so on, and I said, ‘look you should just go ahead with your wedding, there’s nothing you can do’.”

He said the couple delayed the wedding for about an hour before continuing. He did not believe the couple knew the man had died.

Two other motorcyclists, friends of Broughan’s, arrived at the scene shortly after the crash. The pair also hugged the driver.

The driver said no-one in the car saw the motorcyclist before the crash.

He said they were not in a rush to get to the ceremony, adding that he had pulled over for 10 minutes on the way as they did not want to be early.

“I wasn’t doing anything wrong and couldn’t have been travelling much slower,” he said.

“I’m really upset about the fact that the guy died. I think it’s really horrible, and I keep having flashbacks and so on. It’s not very pleasant.”

The driver was taken to Christchurch Hospital for a check-up but did not suffer any injuries.

It is understood Broughan was a keen motorcyclist.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The driver of the wedding car said he did not believe he had done anything wrong to cause the collision.

Tributes online described him as a caring man with a great sense of humour.

“You always made me laugh and always tried to cheer me up when I was down. Thank you for being you,” one post said.

Another person said they would miss “our banter” and the laughs they had shared over the years.

“Still can’t believe it's real – gone way too soon.”

The fatal collision was the first of three crashes in a deadly 12-hour period on New Zealand’s roads.

A person died when a car crashed and rolled just north of Warkworth, Auckland just before 6pm on Saturday.

Less than three hours later, 14-year-old Simon Norris died in a single-car crash on Mai Mai Valley Rd, near Reefton.

The fourth fatality happened in Whanganui just after 2am on Sunday.

One person died after being trapped in the wreckage of a car that collided with another in Whanganui.

There have been at least 54 deaths on New Zealand’s roads so far this year, according to NZ Transport Agency crash data – six fewer than the same period last year.

Five have happened on Canterbury's roads.