Open letter to Prime Minister expresses concerns for Rocket Lab's planned ‘Gunsmoke-J’ launch

An open letter to the Prime Minister expressing concern about Rocket Lab’s activities has attracted support from the Green Party.

The Peace Foundation International Affairs and Disarmament Committee wrote a letter to Jacinda Ardern on March 7.

Rocket Lab is due to launch a satellite for the United States Army's Space and Missile Defence Command (SMDC) later this month, though the exact launch window has yet to be confirmed.

The letter, supported by 17 peace groups, stated the planned launch appeared to breach “both the New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament and Arms Control Act and the Cabinet-approved Approach to Payload Assessments under the Outer Space and High-Altitude Activities (OSHA) Act”.

Specifically the letter said US military strategy was increasing using satellite systems to control and direct nuclear, as well as non-nuclear, weapons, as it was “extremely difficult” to determine whether any given satellite was contributing to supporting this weapons system.

Green Party spokesperson for security and intelligence Teanau Tuiono said he supported Mahia locals and peace advocates “speaking up about Mahia being used as a Launchpad by the US Military.”

“We support the call to suspend the granting of licences for space-launch activities on behalf of US military agencies and to reverse the Gunsmoke-J permit.”

Tuiono said ‘Gunsmoke-J’ belonged to the US Army’s Space and Missile Defence Command (SMDC) and was designed to “improve US missile targeting capabilities during combat”.

SUPPLIED Rocket Lab on the Mahia peninsula.

US defence documents indicated the satellite would carry advanced electronics that could provide "tactically actionable targeting data to warfighters” – in others words that could help direct fire in a conflict.

Rocket Lab spokeswoman Morgan Bailey acknowledged the payload had “raised some questions”, and noted military satellites could have multiple uses.

“Both the Australian and New Zealand defence forces reached out to SMDC at the start last year for satellite support from their constellations around communications when they were fighting the bushfires in Australia,” she said.

“When it comes to defence payloads and the capabilities they have, as a national we often rely on that infrastructure ourselves and a lot of the time it is for disaster.”

John Hawkins/Stuff Chief executive and founder of Rocket Lab Peter Beck says “there are robust laws in place” and the Government had approved the payload, as it needed to approve all satellites launched from New Zealand. (File photo)

Beck said “there are robust laws in place” and the Government had approved the payload, as it needed to approve all satellites launched from New Zealand.

“We have pretty strong community support for what we do, and we are very open with the community,” he said.

“We never try and hide what we are doing, and if people have concerns we are more than happy to listen to them,” he said.

Victoria University's professor of law Alberto Costi​ said he didn’t see "a big issue at the moment” with the military launch.

“But for me, it’s the fact there seems to be very limited control that New Zealand actually exercises over the contents of these payloads – so without knowing more, it still opens the question of whether it is legitimate.”

Costi said it was important the Government should be made “much more aware on what goes on” in Rocket Lab’s launches “because it puts us under threat (theoretically) and it creates an impression for a country that has 30 years or longer, projecting an image of being against any nuclear weapons.”