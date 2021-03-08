Children airlifted to hospital after school bus crash

A school bus has gone into a ditch on State Highway 65.

Two children have been flown to hospital with moderate injuries after a school bus went off the road south of Murchison.

A police spokeswoman said the bus, which had eight children and a driver on board, went into a ditch between Maruia Saddle Rd and Pea Soup Rd on State Highway 65.

Police were alerted to the incident in the Tasman region at 4.20pm.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said three ambulances had been dispatched to the rural area.

Two children with moderate injuries were flown to Nelson Hospital by rescue helicopter. Six other children were taken to Murchison Community Hospital and Health Centre with minor injuries.

Four rescue helicopters were dispatched. Two were later stood down.

The accident blocked traffic in both directions, a police spokeswoman said.

Murchison Area School principal Andy Ashworth confirmed it was one of the school’s buses, but he did not have any further information at 5pm.

He was waiting to hear from emergency services.

Murchison Area School caters for children from age 5 to 18.

