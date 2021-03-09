Late-night Christchurch house fire believed to be suspicious

Emergency services were called to a blaze believed to be suspicious on Bayley Pl in Spreydon about 11pm on Monday.

A Christchurch home has been damaged following a late-night blaze believed to be suspicious.

Emergency services were called to Bayley Pl in Spreydon about 11pm on Monday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Simon Lyford said crews from Spreydon and Christchurch central attended the fire, which was burning through a single-storey flat.

He said crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to another nearby flat, and they had it extinguished within an hour.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Fire crews were able to stop the blaze from spreading to another nearby flat, extinguishing it within an hour.

No-one was injured, but the fire was being considered suspicious at this stage, Lyford said.

An investigator will head to the scene early on Tuesday morning to determine the cause.

This latest blaze comes as fire and police continue to investigate at least four other fires believed to have been started suspiciously in the city so far this year. They are not considered to be linked.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Police at the scene of the Spreydon house fire on Tuesday morning.

Just after 6am on February 24, two crews were called to a suspicious blaze at Premium Tyres & Auto on Linwood Ave in Linwood.

Owner Don, who declined to give his last name, said a person was caught on CCTV using a “big piece of metal” to smash their way through the store’s front doors before tossing a burning rag into the kitchen, setting it alight.

Nothing appeared to have been stolen but the kitchen and some nearby business files and equipment had been charred by the fire, he said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Premium Tyres & Auto owner Don says a person smashed their way through the store's front doors with a “big piece of metal” before setting it alight.

On February 9, a late-night fire destroyed a home on Connal St in Woolston.

The house, which had been abandoned since at least 2016, was well ablaze when firefighters arrived.

Fire investigator Jeremy Cowan said the exact cause of the blaze was still under investigation but it was believed to have been deliberately lit by using an accelerant of some kind.

In January, two other homes in Christchurch were also believed to have been suspiciously set alight.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Investigators at the suspicious house fire on Connal St in Woolston.

Just before 2.30am on January 27, fire crews were called to a suspicious blaze at an abandoned two-storey home on 146 Fendalton Rd, near Glandovey Rd in Fendalton.

A nearby resident earlier told Stuff he complained about the large abandoned home and two adjoining buildings to the Christchurch City Council at least three times in 2017.

He felt the vast amount of overgrowth on the property was a significant fire risk and a “disaster waiting to happen”. He also had to ring police at least twice a year because of vagrants vandalising the property.

SAM SHERWOOD/Stuff Jonathon Gary Brown, 40, was charged with arson in relation to the blaze of a 105-year-old home on Christchurch's Park Terrace.

Just three days earlier, a blaze guttered a 105-year-old home on Park Tce in central Christchurch at 1.15am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Andrew Norris said six fire crews battled the blaze at its peak, and it was lucky no-one was inside when the fire ignited.

Jonathon Gary Brown, 40, was charged with arson in relation to the blaze and appeared in the Christchurch District Court on February 11, where he was remanded in custody without plea.