Police serious crash unit investigates school bus crash near Murchison

The school bus that crashed into a ditch along State Highway 65 south of Murchison on Monday.

A police serious crash unit is investigating why a school bus crashed south of Murchison on Monday afternoon, leaving eight children injured.

Three Murchison Area School pupils were flown to Nelson Hospital from the scene of the crash, which was along State Highway 65 between Maruia Saddle Rd and Pea Soup Rd. The other five were taken to Murchison Community Hospital and Health Centre.

Murchison Area School principal Andy Ashworth​ said the five pupils who were taken to the Murchison hospital were assessed and allowed home while the three flown to Nelson Hospital were, as of Monday night, not believed to be suffering from any major injuries.

Ashworth said he met with the driver of the bus on Monday evening and while “physically OK”, he was shaken.

Supplied Traffic backs up on State Highway 65 after a school bus crashed, injuring several children.

The crash happened near the end of the school’s Shenandoah bus run after 4pm.

A police spokeswoman said the bus had crashed into a ditch and came to a stop leaning on its side. Members of the serious crash unit went to the scene on Monday and would be investigating the cause of the crash, she said.

Ashworth said a lack of cellphone coverage at the crash site meant he had to wait for people to move into an area with coverage to call him with updates as the incident unfolded.

“I was taking lots of phone calls,” he said.

Supplied A rescue helicopter near the crash scene south of Murchison.

Stuff Police were on the scene quickly after the bus crash. (File photograph)

He thanked the emergency services including firefighters, ambulance personnel, rescue helicopter crews and police for their assistance.

“Police were on the scene within four minutes.”

The incident “highlights absolutely the need for qualified and immediate ambulance cover in this area”, Ashworth said, referring to a proposal to service the area with a First Response Unit (FRU), and remove the two paid ambulance officers or Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) from their Murchison roles.

“Touch wood, we’ve come out of this OK,” Ashworth said. “It could have been worse.”

School buses were running as normal on Tuesday and extra staff were available if anyone required counselling or support in any way, he said.

State Highway 65, Shenandoah to Maruia, was closed after the crash. It was reopened fully by 9.40pm.