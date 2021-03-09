Capsized pair thankful to police and their rescuer

The rescue of Zak Grammer, 34, and Jordan Ishigaki, 27, when their boat capsized in the Firth of Thames.

A fisherman whose boat capsized in the Firth of Thames made a frantic SOS call while clinging on to a chilly bin.

Zak Grammer, 34, and Jordan Ishigaki, 27, have described their recent ordeal in the police Ten One Magazine.

The pair went out on Grammer’s 5-metre boat around 4.45pm on February 10. They described the conditions at the time “flat as a pancake” but things changed suddenly.

Fishing for snapper, the pair noticed that by 5.30pm the conditions changing.

“By then it was getting choppier, so we packed it in and were coming across the Firth when the wind picked up.”

Within 20 minutes, the pair realised they could be in trouble.

“All of a sudden the engine cut out and a wave came straight over the top – that was half the boat. We started bailing out when the second wave came, really quickly.”

The nose of the boat went up, tossing Ishigaki into the sea.

NZ POLICE Police asked a local fisherman to help them rescue Zak Grammer and Jordan Ishigaki when their boat capsized in the Firth of Thames

Grammer was pulled under the canopy and popped up to find his boat three-quarters underwater.

Both men were able to don their life jackets and scramble onto a nearby chilly bin.

Grammer, who was still holding his cellphone, was able to send an SOS call to the operator.

“There was a moment of doubt where I thought I said the wrong location.”

Then the phone cut out.

“It was choppy, the wind was cold, and we were both starting to shiver a bit,” Grammer said.

They then had to wait as darkness closed in.

Acting Sergeant Leon Balvert was in Paeroa when he received the call about Grammer and Ishigaki.

NZ POLICE (L-R) Acting Sergeant Leon Balvert, Jordan Ishigaki, Jason Bithell (back), Zak Grammer and Constable Jordan Crowe.

“It was initially reported to be from around Pipiroa but we couldn’t get an exact location, so comms pinged the cellphone and got a more accurate location off from Waikawau.”

The Coastguard was notified and the police Eagle helicopter dispatched from Auckland.

Eagle Helicopter Tactical Flight Officer Acting Sergeant Mark Jamieson said the crew began a search starting at the last known position using the fading daylight.

“We located the boat floating just below the surface pretty quickly - then some flotsam from the boat, and then finally the life jacketed pair floating in the ocean clinging to a chilly bin.”

A rescue vessel hadn’t arrived, the conditions were getting worse and the pressure was on to get the men out of the water before the helicopter had to refuel.

Constables Jordan Crowe and Ben Mason, who were also responding from Thames, arrived at Waikawau boat ramp to find a lone vehicle and empty boat trailer.

By now the men’s phone had died, and it was getting dark quickly.

At the boat ramp, Jason Bithell and his partner, Mallory Hodgson, had just motored in on their 5-metre aluminium boat and were heading home when they were met by the constables.

Constables Crowe and Mason asked Bithell if he would relaunch his boat.

He agreed and together the trio headed out in the windy and choppy conditions to where Eagle was circling.

By this time Grammer and Ishigaki had been in the water for about 90 minutes, they could see the lights from shore, and chopper overhead.

“We were cold, and a bit shaken. Definitely relieved,” Grammer said.

They were checked over by St John onshore before being driven back to Paeroa.

Grammer said it showed the importance of having good quality life jackets, with reflectors and a whistle, and wearing them at all times on the water as things can happen fast.

Having a phone or form of communication in a watertight case was also essential.

He thanked the constables and Jason Bithell for their life-saving efforts.

“Thank you to New Zealand police - It was some quick thinking in getting that guy to get out there and get us.”