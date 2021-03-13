Wellington Airport says development plans on track despite setbacks

Wellington Airport chief executive Steve Sanderson says the facilty's development plans remain on track despite several setbacks.

Wellington Airport is vowing to press ahead with its ambitious expansion plans despite a growing list of setbacks, including the Wellington City Council’s decision to scrap $76 million in funding for a new seawall that is crucial for its future.

The airport company, which is two-thirds owned by Infratil and one-third owned by the council, is confident it can overturn the elected representatives’ decision, spurred on by concerns about climate change and air travel.

The council’s decision last week to withdraw its loan for the seawall upgrade, which is expected to cost about $150m, was the latest blow for the airport’s development plans. It followed a drop in passenger numbers resulting from Covid-19 and uncertainty over its proposed $300m runway extension, crucial for accommodating long-haul flights from Asia and North America.

That decision could cost passengers flying in and out of Wellington: A fee of $3 per trip will be added if the airport has to fund the seawall upgrade by itself, compared to $2 if the council contributes.

READ MORE:

* Wellington Airport 'mystified' by council's decision to scrap $76 million loan for seawall upgrade

* Wellington Airport terminal expansion plans on hold because of Covid-19

* Wellington Airport proposes to cut 30pc of workforce, runway extension pushed out



Wellington Airport chair Tim Brown said the council contribution was important to keeping passenger costs down, and was frustrated the decision to scrap the funding from its draft 10-year plan was made without airport consultation.

Councillors had conflated the runway extension with a separate seawall extension and upgrade, which needed to happen regardless of whether the runway was extended, he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington Airport chief executive Steve Sanderson says city councillors got “mixed up” when they voted to scrap funding for a new seawall.

“If any of these people had ever thought to pick up the phone, we would have said, ‘You can be assured your financial support, if it’s required, will be totally earmarked towards the resilience issue’,” Brown said. “But without even picking up the phone, bang, they vote against it.”

unknown/Stuff Wellington International Airport chair Tim Brown says he is disappointed by the council’s decision to scrap $76m in funding for a seawall upgrade. (File photo)

Airport chief executive Steve Sanderson said he was confident the airport would be able to revive its runway extension and $1 billion-plus 2040 master plan, which included a main terminal extension and expanded aircraft apron.

“Master plans are exactly that – they’re a blueprint,” Sanderson said in an interview this week. “And we still believe that it gives us a blueprint of what we want to do.”

Airport management had requested to brief the council on the importance of the project and were confident councillors would reconsider their decision.

SUPPLIED Wellington Airport’s western seawall protects Moa Point Rd, the airport runway, and sewerage (red) and stormwater (green) pipes. The main sewerage line along Moa Point Rd carries six tonnes of sewage per second to the Moa Point treatment plant.

“That [seawall] protects not only the airport, but actually it protects the road [Moa Point Rd], and it protects the sewerage and stormwater pipes,” Sanderson said. “And that’s the discussion we want to have with Wellington City Council.”

Sanderson, who has been chief executive since 2012, said he was convinced the runway extension, which was first mooted back in 2013, would still happen.

Rosa Woods/Stuff The airport’s $300m runway extension plans remain on hold after a resource consent application was pulled almost two years ago. (File photo)

“I think it's really important for Wellington to understand the benefits of that for the city to be a great city, and the connectivity that offers. So I think it's just a matter of time.”

The airport’s master plan is contingent on international passenger numbers returning to pre-Covid levels. It is expecting 12 million people to use the facility every year by 2040, and plans to begin expansion plans once that figure reaches 8 million.

However, passenger numbers were currently sitting around 3.5 million, down from about 6.5 million pre-Covid.

The 2040 vision is designed to provide “new possibilities and opportunities” for Wellington and the country, and grow the city’s global connectivity.

Rosa Woods/Stuff The airport bought half of the Miramar golf course in 2019 so it can extend its aircraft apron. (File photo)

It would increase business and freight connections, support sustainable tourism, create jobs, and enhance Wellington’s links to the world.

Sanderson acknowledged the council’s climate change concerns, and said the airport took the problem seriously.

It was looking towards electric planes, as well as hydropower and biofuels, with a “high possibility” electric aircraft would be used for short-haul regional flights by 2030.