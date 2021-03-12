Crown Purchase Deeds recognised on UNESCO heritage register

​Part of a page from the 1853 ‘Castlepoint – Wairarapa’ Crown Purchase Deed with a detailed map and te reo Māori headings. ABWN 8102 W5279 Box 42/WGN 188, Archives New Zealand Te Rua Mahara o te Kāwanatanga.

New Zealand has registered five more items of national significance with UNESCO’s Memory of the World programme.

Five items were the given honour and registered on Wednesday: Crown Purchase Deeds, literary and personal papers from author Robin Hyde, a collection of Olaf Petersen photos, papers of artist Colin McCahon and his wife Anne, and Wellington nun Suzanne Aubert’s Manuscript of Māori Conversation.

They join 40 existing items on New Zealand’s register, which seeks to recognise items of recorded heritage with national significance. The register’s aim is to bring their historic and cultural value to people’s attention.

UNESCO – the United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation – launched the Memory of the World programme in 1992 with an aim to recognise significant documentary heritage, similar to how its World Heritage List recognises significant cultural and natural sites.

SUPPLIED ‘I’m Late’, 1952, by Olaf Petersen. Auckland Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira. PH-1988-9. Image reproduced with permission of the Olaf Petersen Estate.

Representatives who have worked to preserve the taonga received the honours at the National Library in Wellington on Wednesday. They included Sister Josephine Gorman from the Home of Compassion on behalf of Aubert’s manuscript.

“This is important work – it’s legacy work that will outlive us all,” National Librarian Rachel Esson said.

Among the items registered, the Crown Purchase Deeds document the original alienation of Māori land and customary title by the Government, which by the mid-1860s included two thirds of New Zealand.

The Hyde papers reflect aspects of the author’s short life. Hyde – a political commentator and war correspondent whose real name was Iris Wilkinson – wrote The Godwits Fly, Nor the Years Condemn and Passport to Hell.

mark beatty/national library Items from the Robin Hyde collection on display at Wednesday's event.

Petersen, who lived between 1915 and 1994, was New Zealand’s pre-eminent nature photographer in the 20th century. Describing the art of capturing nature, he said it was all about being in the right place at the right time.

The McCahon papers document the couple’s life and work between 1918 and 1987. The papers, which include letters to friends and family, provide a clear picture of their lives, as well as their connections with figures in the art world and development of their art.

Aubert came as a missionary to New Zealand in 1860. In her life she became a scholar, social welfare pioneer, a champion for vulnerable children, health innovator and founded the Daughters of Our Lady of Compassion religious order.

New Zealand established its Memory of the World programme in 2010, by the national commission for UNESCO.