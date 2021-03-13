More than 1000 foreigners, including team sponsors, allowed into NZ for America's Cup

Stuff's Duncan Johnstone, Todd Niall and former America's Cup sailor Carl Whiting review Day 2 of the Cup Match, and hear from Jimmy Spithill and Peter Burling

More than 1000 foreigners, some here because they are team owners and sponsors, have been allowed into New Zealand for the America's Cup.

Immigration NZ has previously confirmed America’s Cup sponsors could get into New Zealand if they met the Government’s “other critical worker” criteria and on Friday said it had received 93 requests to get a total of 1114 people into New Zealand for the yacht race.

Eighty-three of those requests, for 1062 individual people, had been approved.

Immigration NZ this week confirmed team owners were among those deemed critical, but now it appears the net is wider and has potential to include people from more than 200 backers of the teams. It also includes those sailing and working on the yachts.

New Zealand’s frontline in its world-acclaimed battle against the Covid-19 pandemic has been at the borders, where entry is so tight that born-and-bred Kiwis can wait for months to get a spot to return home and serve two weeks in managed isolation – and if they have Covid-19 – quarantine.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said the sponsors and owners that had been approved “were considered an integral part of the America’s Cup teams”.

“The bar is deliberately high for these requests. Without allowing for these types of border exceptions, New Zealand would miss out on significant benefits to our economy,” he said.

Jenny Cragg​, a Kiwi living in Texas, would have loved to return home to visit sick family in the Christchurch area but long waits for managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) spots meant she was sticking it out in Texas.

In early February, she met a Texan who said he and a colleague were off to New Zealand in a fortnight as sponsors of the America’s Cup.

Cragg said she was too busy keeping “my frustration to myself” to ask the man for specifics but did get confirmation he was getting a spot in MIQ in New Zealand.

“[I was] incredibly surprised a non-citizen was able to enter ... when spaces are so limited,” Cragg said from Texas.

“Too many Kiwis can’t get home in a short timeframe to deal with legitimate family crises, and it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

“It seems so darn unfair and outright cruel in some circumstances.”

It was revealed in May that 56 film workers were allowed in to New Zealand from the United States to work on the Avatar films, leading to then-National economic development spokeswoman Judith Collins asking why America’s Cup teams were still waiting for visa approval.

The following month the Government changed rules to allow two syndicate America’s Cup teams into New Zealand.

In the end, three teams came to New Zealand to challenge Emirates Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup.

They have more than 200 sponsors, listed suppliers, partners and the like between them.

However, the United Kingdom team confirmed on Friday only those from its main backer, Ineos, came to New Zealand.

Immigration NZ could not say where the cut-off within the sponsorship hierarchy was for New Zealand entry.

“If a person meets the criteria (the 36th America’s Cup is listed in immigration instructions as a Government-approved event, which means that time-critical workers required for this event are able to be granted border exceptions) then they may be granted an exception,” a spokesman said.

Immigration NZ said it had “no discretion” in how to assess requests and had to work within the rules laid down by Government.