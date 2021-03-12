Pilot survived crash into cherry picker thanks to 'tough' vintage plane

Pilot Arthur Dovey was "shaken" and his vintage aircraft seriously damaged after he crashed into a cherry picker on a runway at the Warbirds Over Wanaka airshow in 2018. (Video first published April 2018).

If Arthur Dovey’s vintage aeroplane was not so tough, he believes he might not have survived the crash into a cherry picker that destroyed his plane.

After a three-week High Court trial, which resulted in an 160-page judgment, Dovey was awarded more than $616,000 to cover the cost of reparing the plane.

The Royal New Zealand Airforce and Warbirds Over Wānaka were also ordered to pay the costs after the wing of Dovey's Yak-3M hit one of two cherry pickers parked on a grass runway during a display at the 2018 Warbirds Over Wānaka show.

Dovey said he was pleased with the judgment as it had been a “black cloud on the horizon” for some time.

Supplied Arthur Dovey's Yak-3M remains in storage at WÄnaka Airport after it was seriously damaged at Warbirds Over WÄnaka in 2018.

He would wait to see if the parties appealed the decision before starting the restoration job, which would likely take a couple of years and would rely on being able to find a spare wing in the United States.

“It’s not something that comes up very often. If the wing has to be rebuilt, that’s a massive job.”

The aircraft was originally built in Czechoslovakia and was one of only seven or eight that were still flying in the world, he said.

“It’s been very special to me. It’s like a member of the family.”

Supplied The destroyed wing of the Yak-3M after Dovey crashed into a cherry picker at Warbirds Over Wānaka in 2018.

It was originally owned by the Egyptian Airforce, and was imported into New Zealand by Wānaka-based warbird pilot Ray Hanna.

Hanna had it restored locally, but it was sent to Russia to have its engine fitted.

Dovey bought it in 2001.

Similar sized vintage planes such as a P-40 and a Spitfire could travel at speeds of up to 190 knots. The Yak could travel at 270 knots, he said.

“It performs like a sports car compared to the rest of them.”

Tess Smith/Supplied The crashed plane at Warbirds Over Wānaka on March 31, 2018.

“It’s a great plane. It was very tough and nothing much seemed to go wrong with it.

“Perhaps if I’d been in another aircraft I might not have made it.”

The High Court trial cost Dovey more than $200,000 and his lawyer was preparing a submission for costs.

“I don’t expect the full amount. In any event it will still be an expensive undertaking,” Dovey said.