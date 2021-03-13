'I'm so afraid': Group of children on scooters terrorising Wellington suburb

Tawa business owners and employees are experiencing abuse, threats and intimidation by a group of children. (File photo.)

A group of children who often ride around on scooters are terrorising a northern Wellington suburb, with reports of assaults, intimidation, racist abuse and theft.

Police, Oranga Tamariki, Ministry of Education and the Tawa Business Group are working together to address the issue, which has been ongoing for at least five months, one business owner said.

Kapiti Mana senior sergeant Wade Fale said police were aware of concerns relating to recent reports of a group of young people being physically and verbally aggressive to other members of the community.

“Police are working with the young people and their families to prevent the harm and victimisation they are causing. The young people are not all from the same family.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Multiple businesses on Tawa’s Main Rd said they have experienced issues with the group, but feared if they spoke publicly, they would be targeted.

An assault on a student from Tawa Intermediate School earlier this week prompted principal Brendon Henderson to email parents and caregivers, which included a statement from police.

It said the school was also working alongside Tawa College to address the issue.

“Over the last few months or so we have become aware of some young people in our community who have been responsible for a number of anti-social and criminal behaviours. These youths do not attend Tawa Intermediate School, and to the best of our knowledge do not attend any of the schools in Tawa,” he wrote.

A statement from Constable Sarah Steed in the email said additional police and community watch patrols were operating in the area.

Henderson told Stuff he didn’t believe the students attended any school.

“There have been a range of behaviours that haven’t been flash,” he said.

Staff from five different businesses along Tawa’s Main Rd visited by Stuff said they had experienced abuse, intimidation, property damage and threats.

All declined to be named for fear they would be targetted by the group.

They described the children as aged between 8 and 14 years old, and all said they often travelled around on push scooters.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Extra police and community watch patrols are operating in Tawa as a result of anti-social issues caused by a group of young people.

One business owner said her husband had been assaulted, their store had been damaged and items had been thrown at them.

Two dairy owners said they had experienced racist abuse and one has been told on multiple occasions she wasn't welcome in New Zealand.

“They give us a really hard time. It’s pretty bad, they need to be stopped, and they need to be controlled.”

The woman feared working alone and at night because the group continued to come into her shop to taunt her and steal items in front of her, despite her telling them they were banned from entering on multiple occasions.

A woman from another store described the group as a “very big problem".

“I am so afraid. They are very aggressive,” she said.

Another dairy owner said he had “never seen children like them. They are very aggressive. People are really fed up”.

The mother of two of the children declined to comment when approached by Stuff.

Senior sergeant Fale said officers were also working with the Tawa Business Group as well as providing prevention advice for the businesses that had been directly affected.

Tawa Business Group manager Sharon McKenzie said it was fully committed with working with businesses and police to ensure Tawa remained safe.

An Oranga Tamariki spokeswoman said it was aware of the issue and was working with police.