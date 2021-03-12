Woman’s diving death remains a mystery despite years of investigation

Bua-Ngoen Thongsi, also known as Goy, died while diving near Motunau Beach in North Canterbury in February 2015.

A coroner has been unable to determine exactly how a woman died on a diving trip despite three inquest hearings and a thorough police investigation.

The body of 37-year-old Bua-Ngoen Thongsi, also known as Goy, a Thai national living in New Zealand, was recovered by the police dive squad on February 10, 2015, two days after she went missing near Motunau Beach in North Canterbury.

Coroner Brigitte Windley opened an inquest in June 2018, but reopened it two months later due to concerns over witnesses and the “reliability of evidence”.

A new witness emerged following media coverage of the second hearing, raising the possibility of criminal conduct. Police reopened their investigation while the coroner adjourned the inquest.

Police subsequently advised there was not enough evidence to justify criminal charges being laid, and Windley held a third inquest hearing in December 2018.

On Friday, Windley released a 78-page report of her investigation, which found the exact cause of Thongsi’s death could not be determined.

Windley found it was “unlikely” Thongsi’s death was caused by equipment failure, lack of air, a natural event such as a shark attack, or her history of migraines. The coroner also found no evidence that Thongsi died of a sudden acute medical event.

A scuba-dive gone wrong

On the morning of February 8, 2015, Thongsi went scuba diving with a group off Motunau Beach.

Thongsi, a keen but relatively novice scuba diver, was seen descending beneath the surface without movement or expression a short time after entering the water. She fell out of sight moments later.

Police divers found her body on the sea floor two days later.

Supplied Bua-Ngoen Thongsi was originally from Thailand but was living in Christchurch at the time of her death.

The coroner said a key question during the inquest was whether Thongsi was breathing when she went under the surface. The questions proved impossible to answer.

The key witnesses were the four men who had been on the boat with Thongsi: David Avei, Brent Chappell, Ina Tekii, and Wally Mohi.

Each man had a different version of what happened, all of which failed to provide a plausible or logical explanation for Thongsi’s death, the coroner said.

The group had stopped about 4 kilometres south of Motunau Island to dive. Tekii initially told police Thongsi was his buddy for the dive and they entered the water at the same time.

He later told the inquest he did not wait for Thongsi and entered the water alone. He estimated she got in five to 10 minutes after him.

Avei said he was under the impression that Tekii and Thongsi would dive together.

Chappell told police Tekii entered the water first, and Thongsi went in a bit later, but “popped back out”. He said it was apparent her spare regulator was leaking some air. He held her close to the boat while Avei fixed the issue.

Chappell told police they thought the problem was fixed, so Thongsi released her grip on his hand to go back down. He could see in her face “that something wasn’t right” and he watched as she sank out of sight.

Supplied Bua-Ngoen Thongsi died while out scuba diving with friends in February 2015.

At the inquest, he said Thongsi let go of him and just “drifted” below the waterline where he could still see her. She was looking “straight at me or straight through me”.

When questioned about his contradicting testimony, Chappell said he was “fairly sure” his initial statement to police was more correct – Thongsi began sinking immediately and disappeared out of sight.

He said he saw no sign of life from Thongsi after their hands parted.

Avei told police he was at the wheel of the boat when saw Thongsi sinking underwater. He thought she was still breathing, but became concerned when the bubbles stopped about a minute after she left the surface.

Avei said he took a spare dive tank and jumped in the water to look for Thongsi. He initially told police it was too murky to see anything, and he shortly resurfaced.

He later changed his story and said although visibility was up to 3 metres, he forgot to turn the air tank on and came back up after just 30 seconds. He didn't go back down because Thongsi would not have been able to survive more than four minutes.

Mohi told the inquest Avei was in the water looking for Thongsi for “quarter of an hour, at least”. But when asked about Avei’s claim that he came straight back up, Mohi said Avei was “probably right”.

At the inquest, Avei denied he knew Thongsi was dead the moment she left the surface. But another witness, a fishery officer, said Avei told her knew Thongsi was dead because “she sunk like a stone to the bottom”. Avei denied saying that.

It took the men between 60 and 70 minutes after Thongsi first entered the water to raise the alarm.

Chappell initially told police they did not have cellphone coverage and no-one was answering the marine radio. He later said he thought Tekii had tried to get through on the radio, but was not sure.

Mohi said he did not see or hear anything about the use of the maritime radio, and it did not occur to him to ask the others about making a call.

Tekii said he could not remember what happened in the 30 minutes from when he resurfaced and when he made a call to emergency services. He later said the delay was because they were waiting for Thongsi to come up from the water.

Two days in the water

Thongsi’s body was found on February 10, about 64m from where she had entered the water.

Her body had been extensively damaged by marine scavengers, most likely sharks and isopods. Forensic pathologist Dr Martin Sage said no bodily fluid samples were available and no soft tissue microscopy could be done.

Supplied The exact cause and circumstances of Bua-Ngoen Thongsi's death could not be determined.

Due to the absence of key organs, Sage was unable to determine whether her death had been caused by an acute medical event. He was also unable to establish if drowning was the cause of death.

Thongsi’s medical records showed no sign of significant health problems or illnesses. An expert said given her age, fitness and known medical history, the chances of her suffering a heart attack or massive stroke before she went under the water were “breathtakingly low”.

The coroner said despite extensive questioning over three inquest hearings, the actions of the men on the boat had still not been sensibly explained. This included the very limited rescue dive, the delay in raising the alarm, and the men’s eagerness to leave the search area and return to shore.

The coroner also criticised the police’s limited initial investigation into Thongsi’s death, saying it put her inquiry at a disadvantage. She said it was clear “the obvious inconsistencies” in the men’s initial accounts were not investigated at first.

After police reopened their investigation, they concluded there was not enough evidence to allow charges to be laid.

Canterbury district crime manager Detective Inspector Greg Murton said he agreed the initial investigation could have been more thorough, but despite the detailed investigation that happened later, the cause of Thongsi’s death remained unknown.

“No evidence was uncovered that there was any criminality in the cause of the death.”

During the inquests, it was revealed Thongsi and Avei were in an “intimate relationship” at the time of her death. Thongsi and her husband, Barry Easton, had separated months before but remained good friends.

Easton told police Thongsi had confided in him a few days before she died that she thought she might be pregnant. Police were unable to find any evidence to back up the claim. Avei said Thongsi had never mentioned a possible pregnancy.

The coroner said she was not prepared to say anyone did something criminal in relation to Thongsi’s death, or that something sinister occurred. She believed the men’s statements were unreliable, but that did not mean they were guilty of a criminal offence, she said.

“At best, the group, and Mr Avei in particular, displayed an attitude to Ms Thongsi’s death which revealed none of the selflessness or urgency which I heard more typically accompanies a diving-related death.”

Windley said she did not accept the police’s explanation for how Thongsi's could have died, which included an aneurysm, drowning, a stroke, or another unknown cause.

“To adopt the police explanation for Ms Thongsi’s death, I would have to reject much of the evidence I heard, including Mr Chappell’s critical evidence about the nature of [Thongsi’s] final descent.”

She said it was “a matter of considerable regret” that she could not make firm findings about how Thongsi died.