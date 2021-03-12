Serious crash closes part of SH1 near Hamilton
A person has been seriously hurt and State Highway One partially closed on the outskirts of Hamilton after a single vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called to the incident at Koura Drive off-ramp, near Te Rapa at 1.45pm on Friday.
A police spokeswoman said that it appeared that a car had rolled.
The southbound lanes are closed between SH39/ Koura Dr and Wairere Dr.
Motorists are advised to delay their journey south or allow extra time for diversion. Northbound lanes remain open.
Stuff