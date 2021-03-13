Lotto: $8.2 million winner looking forward to making memories with family

A woman who won a share of a $30 million Lotto powerball jackpot says the win has changed her life. (First published October 2019)

A Waikato man is looking forward to making memories with his family after winning $8.2 million in Saturday's Lotto draw.

The player won Powerball First Division after buying the winning ticket at Paper Plus, Matamata. It was made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

He was the sixth Powerball winner this year, just two weeks after a Christchurch MyLotto player won $22.5 million with Powerball First Division.

The winner is looking forward to setting up his family and making lots of memories with them in the future, Lotto said in a statement.

Three other Lotto players around the country will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 each with Lotto First Division on Saturday night. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Wainoni Pak N Save in Christchurch and Milton Supervalue in Milton.

A player in Auckland also won on MyLotto.

Strike Four was also won on Saturday night by two players from Auckland, who each took home $300,000.

The winning Strike tickets were sold at Mayfair Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to an Auckland player.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.