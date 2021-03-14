One dead after early morning crash in Waikato

Police in the Waikato attended two early morning crashes on Sunday, one fatal and the other with critical injuries (File photo).

One person has died after an early morning crash in the Waikato.

Police were called to Te Rapa Rd, Horotiu, about 5.30am.

The crash occurred near the dairy factory.

Police said the driver died at the scene.

Te Rapa Rd is closed and motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

There was also another early morning crash in the region which left one person with critical injuries.

That crash occurred on Tower Rd, Matamata, about 4.45am.

The driver was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place at Okauia Springs Rd and Rawhiti Ave.

The Serious Crash Unit would be examining the circumstances of both crashes.