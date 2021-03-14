Items tumble from pantry, server knocked over on Raoul Island after March earthquakes

Fresh photos have emerged of the mess and damage left behind on Raoul Island by two large earthquakes which struck near the island on March 5.

Items tumbled from the pantry and books from the shelves on Raoul Island after two large earthquakes rocked the remote area.

The major earthquake activity started with a 7.3 magnitude event off East Cape about 2.30am on March 5. That was followed by a 7.4 magnitude quake under the seabed near Raoul Island about 6.40am.

MetService/Supplied The force of the earthquakes toppled a shelf holdinh electrical equipment.

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake followed at 8.30am, also near Raoul Island, which is the largest and most northernmost of the main Kermadec Islands.

GNS, MetService and the Department of Conservation all have facilities on Raoul Island.

The Navy ship Canterbury headed to the island on Wednesday, which is about 1000km north-northeast of New Zealand, with small teams from GNS and MetService on board.

The MetService staff would carry out routine maintenance work on the island’s weather station and replace a 60-year-old weather balloon launching facility.

MetService took photos of the mess in the pantry and library, and a server rack fallen over.

There was also significant damage to the fire reservoir holding tank thanks to the force of the quakes.

Both DOC and MetService shared photos of the mess to social media.

MetService/Supplied Library books were left piled in the doorway and scattered along the floor.

GNS staff went ashore on Wednesday to restore a data communications link which was lost when the quakes struck.

The link was lost before it was able to send information about the tsunami caused by the second large earthquake in the area.

LAWRENCE SMITH & CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The streets of many coastal towns cleared out on Friday morning as locals fled for higher ground after a tsunami warning and three earthquakes.

GeoNet said all three quakes produced tsunami that overlapped and were recorded around New Zealand, the warnings causing people to evacuate in the Bay of Plenty and Northland.

Until a year ago, DOC had a team of about 15 people on the island, but they were taken off when New Zealand went into Covid-19 alert level 4.