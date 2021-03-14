Cyclist left with critical injuries after being hit by a car in Auckland's Whitford

A cyclist has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Whitford (File photo).

A cyclist has been left with critical injuries after being hit by a car in the Auckland suburb of Whitford.

Emergency services were called to Whitford Rd, at the intersection with Griggs Rd, at 12.45pm Saturday.

Police said the cyclist was initially assessed as having serious injuries, but was now in a critical condition.

Diversions are in place around the crash scene.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Police also said Ti Irirangi Drive in Flat Bush was closed following a serious crash involving a motorcyclist.

It happened near Dawson Rd around 1.30pm.

The road is closed while the Serious Crash Unit attends and diversions are in place.