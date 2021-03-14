Fatal crashes in Waikato and Auckland after 'terrible weekend' on the roads

Two people have died and others have been badly injured in a number of crashes on Sunday (file photo).

Two people have died and others are critically injured after a number of road crashes on Sunday.

The first fatal crash happened in Waikato on Te Rapa Rd, Horotiu around 5.30am.

Police said the driver died at the scene.

A motorcycle rider also died following a crash in Auckland's Flat Bush.

The crash, on Ti Irirangi Drive, happened near Dawson Rd around 1.30pm on Sunday.

The road was closed while the serious crash unit attends and diversions were in place. The road reopened around 7pm.

Around 4.45am, police were called to a crash on Tower Rd in Waikato’s Matamata where the critically injured driver was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

Cyclist critically injured

Meanwhile, a cyclist has been left with critical injuries after being hit by a car in Auckland’s Whitford.

Emergency services were called to Whitford Rd, at the intersection with Griggs Rd, at 12.45pm.

Police said the cyclist was initially assessed as having serious injuries, but was now in a critical condition.

Diversions were in place around the crash scene and the serious crash unit will be investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Police were called out to a crash between a car and power pole in Poroporo, near Whakatane, at 2.50pm.

One patient in a serious condition was transported to Tauranga Hospital by St John.

Police were still at the crash scene at 4.30pm, a spokeswoman said.

Three people injured near Taupō

Around 3.10pm, police said a two-vehicle crash had blocked State Highway 5 in Iwitahi near Taupō.

Three people were injured in the crash and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Peter Stevenson said two people had been trapped and were freed by firefighters.

Stevenson thought those two people were from the same vehicle.

The road cleared for motorists around 7pm.

'Terrible weekend' on the roads

In regard to the Waikato crashes, Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said it was “gut-wrenching” when such incidents happened.

“It's been a terrible weekend,” Penno said.

“Our feelings go out to the families of those involved, and also the emergency services staff who respond to these horrendous incidents.”