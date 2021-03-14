Young Muslims bust myths over a cuppa

Sharlene Ryan (left) took the opportunity to “Meet a Muslim” and had a chat with Imams Mustenser Qamar, middle, and Sabah Al-Zafar during their visit to Invercargill on Sunday.

Imam Mustenser Qamar says studies show those who have negative perceptions of Muslims, generally have not met one.

So to change the narrative, he is leading a team of young Muslims who will be visiting every city in New Zealand under the banner of True Islam NZ, to give Kiwis a chance to have informal, face-to-face yarns with fellow Kiwis who happened to be Muslim.

The group from the North Island were in Invercargill on Sunday – the second stop on the tour – after only making it as far as Christchurch last year, before Covid-19 restrictions kicked in.

The far south had not had as much exposure to Islam, Qamar said, and the tour, inviting communities to enjoy a coffee and chat, was designed to make the faith and its followers more accessible.

“We see people have uncertainties, but they’ve never had the chance to speak to a Muslim.”

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques showed there was still a lack of understanding about Islamic ideologies, Qamar said, with many people believing the extremists they heard about in the news to be the true face of Islam.

Radicalisation could happen anywhere, “whether it's about the far right or Islam,” and social media had created online communities that lead borderline extremists “further down the chute”, he said.

By speaking to Muslims, people would learn that they believed the disruptions caused by Islamic extremists were completely against the teachings of Islam, Qamar said.

The group is also creating online content that could be used to dispel misconceptions, and teaching everyday Kiwis through social experiments.

As part of their visit, True Islam NZ gifted a Quran translated in te Reo Māori to the Invercargill City Library.

The group were travelling to Dunedin on Monday, before making their way north along the coast.

The Southland Muslim Association also held a Q&A session for the community at the Invercargill Mosque on Sunday as part of a service reflecting on the March 15, 2019 terrorist attacks.